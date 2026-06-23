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Heritage Dallas Brand Bachendorf’s to Open Fifth Location on Knox Street — A PaperCity Exclusive

A Peek Inside the Luxury Jewelry and Timepiece Retailer's New Space, Featuring Rotating Residencies

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A rendering of the exterior of the new Knox location of Bachendorf's, which will open winter 2026 (Courtesy of Bachendorf's)

A rendering of the exterior of the new Knox location of Bachendorf's, which will open winter 2026 (Courtesy of Bachendorf's)

A rendering of the interior of the new Knox location of Bachendorf's (Courtesy of Bachendorf's)

A rendering of the interior of the new Knox location of Bachendorf's (Courtesy of Bachendorf's)

A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy)

A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy)

If you don’t know, now you know: KNOX.

We’ve told you where to stay, where to eat, where to live, and where to shop. Up until this point, however, most of the retail announcements about Knox Street focused on the buzzy clothing brands flocking to Dallas after noticing that, well, Dallasites love to shop. (Not to brag, but we are what investors love to call “an important market.”) While we are pleased to welcome flashy names from either coast, what about the Texas-born-and-bred mainstays of Dallas’ thriving retail landscape?

I tip my hat to Bachendorf’s, the luxury jewelry and timepiece retailer, who exclusively announced to PaperCity today that it will open its fifth metroplex location this winter at the Knox Street mixed-use development that’s the talk of the town. As always, we received the inside scoop on what makes this new location particularly exciting.

Inside the 2,200-square-foot boutique, the heritage brand will showcase a dynamic rotation of residencies that offer a curated selection of rare designs and bespoke pieces. What does this mean? Pieces that you can’t find anywhere else.

Droese Raney Architecture designed the space in partnership with Bachendorf’s, and the boutique “reimagines the traditional jewelry boutique as a refined destination where luxury retail and hospitality converge.” At the Knox Street location, Bachendorf’s will prioritize hosting intimate experiences with designers, collectors, and brand partners in order to bring the stories of exceptional craftsmanship to life. 

Bachendorf’s
A rendering of the interior of the new Knox location of Bachendorf’s (Courtesy of Bachendorf’s)

As seen in the renderings, the entry features a rhythmic series of arches at the storefront that frame the views and beckon visitors inside. Inside, clients will find a full-service bar (for the aforementioned parties, natch), wood finishes, natural stone, and bronze details that cast a warm and elegant atmosphere that’s intrinsic to the brand’s name and identity. Through arched niches and freestanding display cases, clients can explore and discover Bachendorf’s curated world of luxury jewelry and timepieces. 

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“For nearly fifty years, our family has focused on building relationships with our clients and bringing them exceptional pieces that stand the test of time,” says Lawrence Bock, President of Bachendorf’s. “This new Knox Street concept allows us to honor that legacy while offering unique collections in a more dynamic environment, one where guests can experience rare designs, meet remarkable brands, and return often to discover what’s new.”

The intentionality in the design of the new location demonstrates Bachendorf’s shared vision for the Knox Street development, which blends craftsmanship, culture, and community. As always, we have our ears to the ground for news of the first residency. Meet you at the bar?

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