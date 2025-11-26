Kristin Ingram, Iradia Brown, Paige Sloniker_0136-Balmain Event-20250916-JT
The Galleria’s Posh New Balmain Store Draws a Doubleheader Fashion Crowd — a Houston Opening Like No Other

A Major Move Means a Massive Party

Kristin Ingram, Iradia Brown, Paige Sloniker at the opening of the Balmain boutique in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Morgan Williams, Julie Koziol, Monica Bailey Bickers at the Balmain boutique opening in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Franklin Costales, Kerry Wald at the Balmain boutique opening in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Niko Mark, LC, Zach Jones, Tony Gutierrez at the opening of the Balmain boutique on the second floor of the Houston Galleria. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Cherris Barret, Anitra Payne at the Balmain event in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
The new Balmain boutique in The Galleria Houston was home to a grand opening party (Photo by Johnny Than)
Patricio & Nathalie Eoko Franklin Costales, Kerry Wald at the Balmain boutique opening in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Anjali Sharma, Blanca Arbour at the Balmain boutique opening in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Bissan Mounir at the Balmain opening in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny than)
Chernele Lloyd, Courtney Okanlomo at the Balmain event in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Parrisa Mohajer, Astrid Van Dyke, Mahzad Mohajer at the Balmain boutique opening in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
Morgan Williams, Monica Bailey Bickers at the Balmain boutique opening in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)
at the Balmain dinner held at The Marigold (Photo by Rachel Taylor)
A fabulous Balmain bag carried by a guest at the Balmain dinner held at The Marigold Club (Photo by Rachel Taylor)
Kristin Ingram, Iradia Brown at the Balmain dinner held at The Marigold Club (Photo by Rachel Taylor)
Sneha Merchant, Donae Chramosta at the Balmain dinner held at The Marigold Club (Photo by Rachel Taylor)
Brittany Sakowtiz Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the Balmain dinner held at The Marigold Club (Photo by Rachel Taylor)
Fashionistas celebrate at the Balmain dinner held at The Marigold Club (Photo by Rachel Taylor)
A fabulous Balmain bag carried at the brand's celebratory dinner at The Marigold Club (Photo by Rachel Taylor)
VIPs at the Balmain dinner held at The Marigold Club in Montrose (Photo by Rachel Taylor)
Sneha Merchant, Stacy Lindseth at the Balmain dinner held at The Marigold Club (Photo by Rachel Taylor)
It was an evening in two acts when Balmain opened its posh new Houston nest in the Galleria with a champagne-infused store party followed by a trés chic dinner soirée at The Marigold Club in Montrose. Many in the flock were dressed head-to-toe in designs from the French maison‘s creative director Olivier Rousteing making for a delicious fashion-forward tableau.

Morgan Williams, Julia Koziol, Monica Bailey Bickers_0042-Balmain Event-20250916-JT
Morgan Williams, Julie Koziol, Monica Bailey Bickers at the Balmain boutique opening party in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Not long after the festivities, Rousteing and Balmain mutually agreed to part ways with Balmain noting that a new creative organization will be revealed at a later date.

Welcoming the throng, most of whom are serious Balmain devotees, were Texas manager Morgan Williams in from Balmain’s Highland Park Village perch in Dallas and in from Los Angeles Paige Sloniker, Balmain client relations and events manager. Both, of course, styling the best of the French heritage brand.

Franklin Costales, Kerry Wald_0110-Balmain Event-20250916-JT
Franklin Costales, Kerry Wald at the Balmain boutique opening party in The Galleria, Houston (Photo by Johnny Than)

Everyone entered the 2,100-square-foot boutique on The Galleria‘s second floor to find Balmain’s new store featuring a serene color palette of cream, silver and gray and delicate features allowing the men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories to make the bold design statement. Throughout the fashions exuded the luxury that Balmain is known for with the  meticulous craftsmanship of its opulent designs as well as its modern, celebrity-driven aesthetic.

Balmain Event–The Marigold
Sneha Merchant, Stacy Lindseth at the Balmain dinner held at The Marigold Club in celebration or the opening of the brand’s new boutique in The Galleria. (Photo by Rachel Taylor)

“Our decision to relocate our flagship Houston boutique to The Galleria (from River Oaks District) naturally follows the steps of a new chapter for Balmain, enhancing the in-store experience while staying true to the brand’s unique attitude,” Emily George, president of The Americas at Balmain, told Chain Store Age retail magazine.

The boutique throng included: Franklin Costales, Kerry Wald, Iradia Brown, Anjali Sharma, Blanca Arbour, Kristin Ingram, Bissan Mounir, Chernele Lloyd, Courtney Okanlomo, Cherris Barret, Anitra Payne, Julie Koziol, Parrisa Mohajer, Astrid Van Dyke, and Mahzad Mohajer.

Among those dining at The Marigold Club: Brittany Sakowitz Kushner, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Zinat Ahmed, Stacey Lindseth, Sneha Merchant, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Donae Chramosta, Kara Przbyl McIver, and Monica Bailey Bickers.

