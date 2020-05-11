Vaunted Texas Stylist to Open Namesake Salon in Dallas’ Highland Park Village

Earlier this year, back when Covid-19 still seemed like a distant threat, my favorite Fredric Fekkai colorist gave me a heads up: the Highland Park Village salon would close for an extensive remodel in March and open again under a new name and ownership in April — though, thankfully, the entire talented Fekkai team would remain. Like most spring 2020 happenings, that schedule didn’t quite unfold as planned, but — while closely adhering to safety guidelines — Cerón Highland Park is now planning to open its salon doors on Monday, May 18.

If the name sounds familiar, the well-known stylist Cerón — solamente Cerón, no last name — has long divided his time between Dallas and Houston, building quite a presence in the city throughout the years. His past local residencies include Neiman Marcus and the tony ERA Salon next to Equinox on Oak Lawn Avenue. Plus, the hair veteran, once designated a top Texas stylist by Allure, is married to celebrated event planner Todd Fiscus. (It’s a shame the salon couldn’t have held an opening party.)

Cerón, photographed by Steve Wrubel

Next Monday, Cerón Highland Park will welcome a limited number of customers into the newly remodeled, Oribe- and Kérastase-stocked space. According to an email to clients, all salon occupants will be required to wear a mask (one will be provided to those without) and no one will be allowed to wait in the salon lobby.

Understandably, being respectful of stylists’ coveted time is more important than ever, particularly due to new cleaning measures in between sessions. Clients cannot arrive earlier than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time, and arriving 10 minutes late is considered a forfeiture of an appointment.

“We hope that you will understand that during these times returning our teams to financial health is a goal, and with limited appointment availabilities. Each and every time window is precious and valuable for our stylists,” the email reads.

In addition to color and cuts, Cerón Highland Park — tucked between Carolina Herrera and Frame in the Village — will also offer manicures and pedicures, with a limited menu of facial services. If a salon setting isn’t a place you feel comfortable just yet, the vaunted stylist offers some excellent at-home hair tips.