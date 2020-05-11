View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Fashion / Beauty

Vaunted Texas Stylist to Open Namesake Salon in Dallas’ Highland Park Village

Cerón Hair Will Settle Into the Former Fredric Fekkai Spot Next Week

BY // 05.11.20
Ceron – Interior 2 by John Cain Photography copy

The remodeled interior of Cerón Highland Park. Photography by John Cain

Earlier this year, back when Covid-19 still seemed like a distant threat, my favorite Fredric Fekkai colorist gave me a heads up: the Highland Park Village salon would close for an extensive remodel in March and open again under a new name and ownership in April — though, thankfully, the entire talented Fekkai team would remain. Like most spring 2020 happenings, that schedule didn’t quite unfold as planned, but — while closely adhering to safety guidelines — Cerón Highland Park is now planning to open its salon doors on Monday, May 18.

If the name sounds familiar, the well-known stylist Cerón — solamente Cerón, no last name — has long divided his time between Dallas and Houston, building quite a presence in the city throughout the years. His past local residencies include Neiman Marcus and the tony ERA Salon next to Equinox on Oak Lawn Avenue. Plus, the hair veteran, once designated a top Texas stylist by Allure, is married to celebrated event planner Todd Fiscus. (It’s a shame the salon couldn’t have held an opening party.)

Ceron – Photo Credit Steve Wrubel WRUBEL-CERON-022
Cerón, photographed by Steve Wrubel

Next Monday, Cerón Highland Park will welcome a limited number of customers into the newly remodeled, Oribe- and  Kérastase-stocked space. According to an email to clients, all salon occupants will be required to wear a mask (one will be provided to those without) and no one will be allowed to wait in the salon lobby.

Understandably, being respectful of stylists’ coveted time is more important than ever, particularly due to new cleaning measures in between sessions. Clients cannot arrive earlier than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time, and arriving 10 minutes late is considered a forfeiture of an appointment.

“We hope that you will understand that during these times returning our teams to financial health is a goal, and with limited appointment availabilities. Each and every time window is precious and valuable for our stylists,” the email reads.

In addition to color and cuts, Cerón Highland Park — tucked between Carolina Herrera and Frame in the Village — will also offer manicures and pedicures, with a limited menu of facial services. If a salon setting isn’t a place you feel comfortable just yet, the vaunted stylist offers some excellent at-home hair tips.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X