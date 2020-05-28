View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Beauty

On Pedicures in Pandemics — The ‘New Normal’ at a Top Dallas Salon

Oak Cliff’s Pink Pedi is Doing it Right

BY // 05.28.20
Pink Pedi hand sanitizer

Pink Pedi is eco-friendly, fume and toxin-free. They also make their own bath bombs.

It wasn’t that long ago I found myself on the phone with Pink Pedi. When salons shut their doors in March, several nail-focused businesses pivoted to offering at-home kits, but the pretty, toxin-free Oak Cliff salon took a different route, selling French lavender-infused hand sanitizer and non-medical grade masks to help support their employees.

Yesterday, I found myself on the phone with the salon again, but it wasn’t to talk hand sanitizer — I was calling from the Sylvan Thirty parking lot to make sure a nail technician was ready for my appointment. Though Pink Pedi didn’t open their doors the first day salons were allowed to at 25 percent capacity on May 8, the popular spot began welcoming clients again last Friday. “It’s been good so far,” my technician told me through her KN95 mask. “Only one person refused to wear a mask, but they wanted their nails done so badly, they eventually put one on.”

In addition to mandatory masks and calling from your car, new Pink Pedi protocols include temperature checks with a no-touch thermometer, no acrylic application, and choosing one service at a time (no switching from a pedicure to a manicure chair).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We’re so happy to be back. Can y’all spot the “clear” changes? 😷💅🏻👣

A post shared by Pink Pedi (@pinkpedisalon) on

I chose what I assumed would be a quiet time at the salon (3pm on a Wednesday) and saw only two other clients inside — one at a manicure station (equipped with new plastic shields), the other receiving a pedicure. Typically, you’d be offered a basket upon checking in at Pink Pedi to fill with your choice of bath bomb, scrub, and lotion, all made in-house with natural ingredients. There was no basket this time, and only one choice for a scrub and lotion (“Just to get the gears going again”), but the impressive array of sweet smelling bath bombs remained. After a little “eye shopping,” I pointed to a eucalyptus bomb for my treatment — I’ll take all the aromatherapy I can get right now.

I was worried the unease of a pandemic-era pedicure what take all the joy out of the experience, but I found myself just as soothed as ever. Maybe more so, actually.

Though face masks tend to keep most places quieter in my experience, my neighboring pedicure-getter was deep in conversation with her technician the whole time — small talk always finds a way. After her service, she sweetly handed every Pink Pedi employee a little extra cash. I was told she’s a regular. In fact, several regulars have made their way to the salon in its reopening week. Earlier that day, a client had surprised everyone with lunch.

There are a lot of nail salons similar to Pink Pedi in Dallas — beautiful spots created to elevate what could be a mindless, in-and-out experience. There’s Vivian’s Boutique Spa just off of Lower Greenville, Verbena Parlor and Adore Organic Spa over in Uptown, and several more. If you’re desperate to get a manicure or pedicure (as I very much was), these intimate spots — already hyper-clean even before the pandemic — could likely make anyone feel comfortable. And if you’d still prefer an at-home pampering experience, Pink Pedi recently began selling kits.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
3229 Del Monte Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3229 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$5,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3229 Del Monte Drive
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X