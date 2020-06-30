2132 Bissonnet Ybarra
A former New Orleans Saints cheerleader, Dr. DiAnne Davis heads cosmetic dermatology at Westlake Dermatology. (Courtesy photo)

2132 Bissonnet, home to Westlake Dermatology, will serve as something of a model for Steve and Hilary Ybarra's future developments. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

Body contouring is just one of many services offered at Westlake Dermatology (Westlake Dermatology photo)

Westlake Dermatology offers the full range of dermatological and cosmetic surgery services.

Fashion / Beauty

From NFL Cheerleader to MD to Houston’s Rock Star Dermatologist and Laser Guru — the Remarkable Journey of Dr. DiAnne Davis

H-Town's Own Westlake Dermatology is Lead by the Doctor Behind Sunblock Kids

BY // 06.29.20
A former New Orleans Saints cheerleader, Dr. DiAnne Davis heads cosmetic dermatology at Westlake Dermatology. (Courtesy photo)

2132 Bissonnet, home to Westlake Dermatology, will serve as something of a model for Steve and Hilary Ybarra's future developments. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

Body contouring is just one of many services offered at Westlake Dermatology (Westlake Dermatology photo)

Westlake Dermatology offers the full range of dermatological and cosmetic surgery services.

How does one catapult from being a cheerleader for the New Orleans Saints to becoming a rock star dermatologist and pioneer in laser use? It’s a rare journey that only an exceptionally energetic, brilliant and determined young woman could master. Meet Dr. DiAnne S. Davis.

Before Westlake Dermatology opened its doors in the swank Michael Hsu-designed building in the 2132 Bissonnet development last fall, Davis was tapped to head the first Houston outpost of the trendy skincare and cosmetic surgery brand that has 15 locations across Texas. No longer do Houston devotees have to make the trek to Austin.

An Oklahoma native, Davis had long been involved in cheer and dance so while planning on earning a Masters of Cell & Molecular Biology at Tulane University, she moved to New Orleans. But between graduating Summa Cum Laude with a degree in biology from Tuskegee University in Alabama and enrolling in Tulane, she, on a lark, tried out for cheerleading  with the Saints. She made the team.

After four years on the gridiron sidelines, several sets of pompoms later (a pair of which she still has) and great fun, Davis’ physician father not so gently suggested that it was time to get on with her career. Following her stint at Tulane, the wunderkind went on to earn her medical degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health sciences in Washington, D.C, for which she received the Walter F. Rosen Award for Outstanding Student in Dermatology.

Davis’ education did not stop there. Even before completing an ASDA-accredited fellowship in lasers, she had authored journal articles  and textbook chapters, was influential in coordinating the first Skin of Color Symposium and co-founded Sunblock Kids, which emphasizes the importance of sun protection from an early age.

Considering her impressive educational background, one might expect a towering forceful persona striding through the Westlake offices. In fact, she is a petite powerhouse with gridiron energy who zooms through discussions of cosmetic dermatology with impressive precision. While Westlake offers the full spectrum of services and surgeries, we talked about Davis’ additional specialty.

It’s all about lasers

“With lasers today, it’s all about the physics and certain different parameters of physics that go into making the different lasers,” Davis tells PaperCity. “It’s about how long the laser is in contact with the skin, the pulse duration, in the nano and pico second time frames. There is very short contact with the skin but very effective and powerful. . . You can target exactly what it is without disturbing the surrounding tissue.”

She is most impressed with the advancement in lasers — their use in the removal of tatoos, erasure of brown spots, targeting of acne scars, and more.

“My interest peaked with lasers and particularly with skin of color because we have more sensitive skin and there are not as many lasers that we can use on our skin,” Davis explains. “But now we have companies that are aware of that and they are starting to give us parameters that we can use safely on all skin types . . . overall rejuvenation of the skin but using it across very diverse backgrounds.

“By the year 2050, over 50 percent of the US population is going to be of a very diverse, skin color and genetic makeup. So I think we have to make sure that we are thinking of and utilizing technology that is taking that into account.”

2132 Bissonnet Ybarra
2132 Bissonnet, home of Westlake Dermatology, will serve as something of a model for Steve and Hilary Ybarra’s future developments. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

In addition to the full spectrum of dermatological services, Davis adds her expertise including “micro-coring” which she says offers the most bang for the buck with the least amount of downtown. Some call it a modified facelift which is done under local anesthesia via an energy-free needling tool that mechanically drills out minuscule columns of skin — each less than half a millimeter in diameter — in a fractional pattern across the mid and lower face. The results are, according to the system’s manufacturer, “that the gaps left behind then come together and heal up, triggering the remodeling phase of collagen for a firming effect.”

Equally innovative, says Davis, is the treatment for severe acne scars.

“When creams and oral medications don’t work, we use laser technology for stubborn acne . . . We use gold nanoparticle material, painting it on the face because it sinks down into the sebaceous gland and we’re using that gold pigment as the laser target so we can actually laser the sebacious glands under the skin,” she says.

“We use it with a mix of a chemical peel to treat active acne in addition to acne scars.”

