Flipstone Vintage and Thrift specializes in upcycled fashion, plus vintage furniture and accessories.

Find Hermes, Gucci, Prada, and more at Seven on Camp Bowie.

At Fort Worth's Indy Clover, 80 booths rotate weekly for fresh selections.

Fashion / Shopping

The Best New Vintage and Pre-Owned Shops in Fort Worth

The Hunt for Upscale Vintage Just Got Better

BY // 01.24.25
Flipstone Vintage and Thrift specializes in upcycled fashion, plus vintage furniture and accessories.
Find Hermes, Gucci, Prada, and more at Seven on Camp Bowie.
At Fort Worth's Indy Clover, 80 booths rotate weekly for fresh selections.
Flipstone Vintage and Thrift specializes in upcycled fashion, plus vintage furniture and accessories.

Find Hermes, Gucci, Prada, and more at Seven on Camp Bowie.

At Fort Worth's Indy Clover, 80 booths rotate weekly for fresh selections.

In a world where fast fashion thrives, vintage and pre-owned shops offer solace for those looking to give life to gently used finds. Spend some time perusing through the racks, and you’ll find hidden treasures like perfectly worn-in denim jackets, high-end dresses fit for cocktail parties and weddings, and barely worn kicks at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re looking for a $5 steal or a luxury clutch at a discounted price, these are our favorite new vintage and pre-owned apparel shops in Fort Worth.

Flipstone Vintage and Thrift

2702 White Settlement Road

Indigenous-owned Flipstone Vintage and Thrift began when husband and wife Jesse and Dancing Iglesias started flipping vintage furniture for profit. After six years, Dancing’s sister, Lily Mekeel, wanted to join the business, so the team incorporated thrifted clothing into the mix.

“She had been a model previously for 11 years and saw the effects and toxic work conditions with fast fashion and the amount being produced and thrown away,” says Dancing. “We molded the business to do a lot more for the planet and the whole resell community in hopes of growing this industry.”

In the summer of 2024, Flipstone opened its doors with clothing, artwork, furniture, and décor. The best part? Their pricing strategy. Each week, they use a different tag color for new clothing arrivals, starting at $10. The previous week’s items will drop in price, meaning the longer they sit, the less they cost. Décor, furniture, artworks, etc. are priced as marked, however. And there’s also the Gem Room, where vintage finds and higher-quality pieces showcase the best of the best. (Expect prices in the Gem Room to be a bit higher than the thrift side, however).

At Indy Clover, 80 booths rotate weekly for fresh selections.

Indy Clover

5900 Overton Ridge Boulevard, Suite 110

Indy Clover is a consignment shop with 80 booths full of trendy and gently used clothing items. Booths are rented weekly, meaning there are mostly new sellers every week. Sellers bring in their items, from clothing and shoes to purses, belts, and accessories, and they set their own prices. Indy Clover provides tags and hangers and sells their items, paying them two-thirds of their sales. Thursday and Friday are discount days, and new booths are rotated on Saturdays.

Seven Boutique

4933 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Owned by Fort Worth native Jeanice King, Seven Boutique is a luxury resale boutique. Find designer handbags, shoes, and clothing from brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Gucci — all at approachable prices and in great condition. There are statement pieces from Alexander McQueen, tops and bottoms in fun prints and patterns, and even menswear, like Hermes ties and Louis Vuitton tennis shoes. Inventory changes constantly, with seasonal pieces like high-end puffer coats, wool sweaters, leather miniskirts, and breezy dresses always flowing through the rotation. Flash sales happen periodically, so watch the store’s social media for details.

