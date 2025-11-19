The Best Personalized Gifts For the Holidays — Bespoke Presents That Show How Much You Truly Care

Commemorate the place of their first date, where they got engaged, closed their first deal or other special occasions with a print from All The Restaurants led by artist John Donohue.

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here, and who doesn’t want to be the gift-giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual presents, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up: Bespoke Gifts That Make Presents Personalized.

If you’re like me, giving something generic and off the shelf just won’t do. We should all strive to make sure our gifts are personalized in some form or fashion. Even if it just means adding their name in the front of the book or the year on the back of the ornament. It doesn’t have to be much to make it meaningful. But, these personalized touches really do take gifts over the edge and give them that wow factor. Plus, there’s definitely no question or suspicion of regifting. That gift is ALL yours.

Thanks to the creativity of so many amazing small businesses, there are countless personalized and bespoke options this holiday season. No matter who you’re shopping for, it’s easy to go the extra mile. Because, this holiday season, it is personal. But, in a good way. These are the Best Bespoke Gifts:

Personalized Hats and Wearable Art

Personalized hats are everywhere these days. Wear them to Western-themed weddings, wear them to ranch weekends, wear them to fundraisers — their uses are practically endless. Rancher Hat Bar is the perfect spot to get anyone the hat of her dreams. Create one online, or swing by the stores in Dallas and Waco.

You can’t go wrong with getting her anything by the adorable and Dallas-based Dear John Paper Company. From her animal portraits to gift tags and everything in between, you’ll want to redo your entire stationary drawer. Pro tip: if you’re in Dallas, you can shop extra locally and support another small business when you go see her items in-person at Navy Blooms in Preston Center.

Keep shopping small and transform a cherished quilt into a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art with Delrose, a Dallas-based company owned by a local mom of two. With custom jacket service, you can breathe new life into a beloved textile while preserving its history, creating a jacket that can be treasured and passed down for generations.

A Life Belt and Personalized Socks

Capture all his favorite things in the definition of a truly personalized gift — and the Smathers & Branson Life Belt delivers. With hundreds of motifs to choose from, it doesn’t get more bespoke than this.

When was the last time he upgraded his socks? Probably college. And the last time he got nice, monogrammed socks? Likely never. Nice Laundry is here to help him step up his foot game with elevated and monogrammed socks that he can take from the boardroom to the gym.

Art Frames and Personalized Stuffed Animals

For kids, we know that seeing their own art displayed is a huge confidence booster. But sometimes, there’s just not enough room on the fridge. This holiday season, take some of their best art and give it the love it deserves with Seekking Frames. These lightweight, magnetic frames will make them feel like true artists.

Most kids have plenty of stuffed animals, but a new stuffed animal based on a drawing they made or one that looks like them (truly redefining a selfie)? Now that’s cool. Budsies brings kids’ dreams to life with custom stuffed animals that look like your very own family pet, based on drawing you supply, and more.

Book Smart and Restaurant Reminders

If you haven’t heard, reading is cool again. Book clubs, Bookstagrams, Booktoks are popping up everywhere. For the bookworm in your life (new or old), give them the Whispering Pages Book Embosser to personalize any library. This personal book embosser will help ensure they never lose a book again, and help them elevate some of their most treasured reads.

Commemorate the place of their first date, where they got engaged, closed their first deal or other special occasions with a print from All The Restaurants led by artist John Donohue. These hand-drawn, fine art prints of iconic restaurants are the perfect gift to show them you remember the big milestones in their life.