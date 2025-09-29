An Editor’s Guide to The Top 5 Spas in Dallas and Fort Worth

The Spa at The Joule introduced an "Express Facial Bar" that offers efficient, high-impact facials in their refined open-concept space. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

The Spa at Thompson Dallas' outdoor deck overlooks downtown Dallas and includes a hot and cold plunge pool, as well as a barrel sauna. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

I recently filled out some pre-treatment paperwork at a resort’s onsite spa. One question asked me to rank my experience with receiving massages. After a few seconds of contemplation, I checked off the box marked “expert.”

This newfound confidence prompted me to update PaperCity‘s guide to the best spas in North Texas. Instead of a high-level view like we’ve done in the past of everything the metroplex has to offer, I decided to focus on my top five spa experiences in Dallas and Fort Worth. Similar to the note I keep on my iPhone with restaurant recommendations, I intend to update this list regularly, adding and striking with ruthless abandon for YOU, dear reader.

Heidi Klum said it best. “One day you’re in, and the next day you’re out.”

Dallas

The Spa at Thompson Dallas

The Spa at Thompson Dallas may not be on your radar, but I think it should be. For my first visit, I enjoyed both a 75-minute oxygen facial and the 100-minute Thompson Signature Massage. In a spacious and well-appointed room, the massage began with body brushing, followed by a full-body massage that utilized seaweed-infused oils combined with passion fruit, grapefruit, and cypress. The session ended with a facial massage and a stimulating scalp and conditioning treatment.

The spa’s luxury amenities include an infrared sauna, eucalyptus steam room, steam shower, and gender-separated locker rooms. In addition to the terrace’s spectacular view of downtown Dallas from the ninth floor, the deck includes a hot and cold plunge pool, as well as a barrel sauna, so be sure to build in time to quite literally soak it all up.

The spa was added after a $460 million renovation a few years ago that breathed new life into George Dahl’s 1965 modernist masterpiece, The National building. The Spa at Thompson Dallas is my choice for a solo spa day. The environment is tranquil, the treatments are thoughtful and thorough, and the service is personal and particular. Note that there isn’t food allowed in the spa, so perhaps enjoy a solo lunch at Little Daisy first.

The Spa at The Joule

Recommending The Spa at The Joule is “Florals for spring? Groundbreaking” level obvious. The Spa at The Joule is That Girl. She’s been the go-to luxury spa in Dallas for years, and for good reason. It’s my recommendation for someone who seeks the whole kit and caboodle from their spa experience. It’s my pick for a girls’ spa day. As a travel writer who visits luxury properties (and their in-house spas) all over the world, I still think The Joule stands out as special. For me, it’s all about the subterranean setting. It’s transportive.

“Drawing inspiration from geothermal energy,” The Joule’s unique European Heat Experience allows guests to journey through therapeutic temperature changes with the intention of renewing mind and body. Spa guests also enjoy access to the eucalyptus sauna, crystal steam room, and co-ed vitality pool.

My favorite treatment is the “Blissful Ritual,” which is 110 decadent minutes of outer-body bliss. It features a double body exfoliation body brush, followed by an algae polish, scalp massage, algae wrap, refreshing shower, and full-body massage. When I got this treatment, I struggled to know whether I was asleep or awake. I was that relaxed. (I wish I’d looked at my Oura ring score!)

Three things to note:

— The 30 and 45-minute Express Facial Bar facials are excellent, but they don’t include access to the spa and its amenities, unfortunately. Petitioning for a spa day pass add-on!

— Keep tabs on the thoughtfully curated, ever-evolving Wellness Week offerings at The Joule. I participated in a particularly restorative sound bath meditation around the subterranean pool at The Spa at The Joule.

— The Spa at The Joule sells top-notch products from brands like Biologique Recherche, Environ, and Candela. For a master class in the best in beauty, don’t skip perusing the latest products lining their shelves.

Hotel Crescent Court

Hotel Crescent Court, you’re timeless to me!

In 2018, Hotel Crescent Court celebrated the conclusion of a year-long, $33 million renovation that included a serious glow-up for its iconic spa. If you’re heading uptown, why not make a day of it? When I visited Hotel Crescent Court’s Spa, I started my afternoon with a chic lunch in the light-filled atrium restaurant, The Conservatory. (Get the Seafood Cobb Salad, a stunner featuring poached lobster, grilled salmon, jumbo shrimp, a Deep Ellum goat cheese croquette, and all the colors of the rainbow in veggies, topped with Green Goddess dressing.) You might also pop into Stanley Korshak for a little high-end shopping; I like to see what Olympia Le-Tan clutches they have in store.

The 22,000-square-foot spa has 16 treatment rooms, men’s and women’s lounges, a whirlpool with hot and cold plunge, and relaxation rooms. The Ladies Lounge is a fittingly feminine space to relax in while awaiting your treatment. If you’re making a day of it, why not spring for the Crescent Royalty package, which includes an 80-minute massage, an 80-minute Timeless Revival facial, as well as a Classic Manicure and Pedicure. Maybe we end the night with dinner at Nobu? Or spring for a staycation and book a room. The world is your oyster!

Fort Worth

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth

The reputation of Canyon Ranch speaks for itself. They have four decades of renowned expertise, after all. Canyon Ranch is THE name in wellness, and they’re always launching innovative, breakthrough wellness experiences.

This summer, Canyon Ranch Wellness Club + Spa Fort Worth welcomed Lisa Davino to its team. I made an appointment with Davino, who is a nationally certified and award-winning acupuncturist, herbalist, and holistic health expert whose expertise spans cupping, gua sha, and Reiki, too. It was my first experience with cupping and acupuncture, and I would absolutely return for both. It’s important to note that acupuncture requires consistency to see results.

In addition, I opted for the 100-minute Hungarian Mud Wrap Ritual on the only Vichy table treatment in North Texas. The full-body ritual was my favorite spa treatment I’ve had all year. At $370, it’s expensive… but worth every penny.

Ash Spa at Bowie House

Urban retreat and Fort Worth’s favorite hotspot, Bowie House, Auberge Collection offers one of the chicest spas in the metroplex — Ash, an Auberge Spa. Auberge properties always master “a sense of place,” and Ash exudes the comfort and steadiness of Texas barns.

Ash features five elegant treatment rooms, complemented by a sauna, steam room, fitness center, nail studio, boutique, tranquil relaxation lounge, and access to the pool deck. Among the bespoke experiences guests can indulge in? Everything from water dancing to infrared therapy, restorative massages, and personalized apothecary consultations.

The next time I visit, I want to experience “The Gold Buccal.” The 155-minute treatment (I’d opt for the Lyma Laser upgrade!) is a sculpting buccal facial massage “performed to tone facial muscles and soften muscle tension in the upper chest, neck, head, face and buccal area.” The Ash practitioners use precision positioning of the Qi Beauty matrix to optimize results. I’m in!

Looking for more? Our 2022 list includes Spa Adolphus and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, as well as day spas like Milk + Honey Spa, Hiatus Spa + Retreat, The Woodhouse Day Spa, Vivian’s Boutique Spa, The NOW Massage, Enlighten MD, and House of Preservation.