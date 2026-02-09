Ash Spa
The relaxation lounge at Ash Spa, located within Bowie House in Fort Worth. (Photo by Michelle Nash Photography)

milk + honey has 14 treatment rooms with individual steam showers and lockers. (Courtesy)

At Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club, wellness unfolds across 26,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed spaces. (Courtesy)

Located on the third floor of the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Mokara is a rejuvenation oasis. (Courtesy)

Woodhouse Spa offers a polished day spa escape with a wide-ranging menu that spans massages, facials, and body treatments. (Courtesy)

Fashion / Wellness

The Best Spas in Fort Worth — Where to Find Rejuvenating Charcoal Masks, Restorative Facials, and Body Treatments

Beautiful Spaces Designed for Unplugging and Recharging

BY //
The relaxation lounge at Ash Spa, located within Bowie House in Fort Worth. (Photo by Michelle Nash Photography)

milk + honey has 14 treatment rooms with individual steam showers and lockers. (Courtesy)

At Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club, wellness unfolds across 26,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed spaces. (Courtesy)

Located on the third floor of the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Mokara is a rejuvenation oasis. (Courtesy)

In today’s fast-paced world, self-care is a must. Whether you have a single hour to slip away during a lunch break or an entire weekend to settle into one of Fort Worth’s world-class retreats, the city offers plenty of ways to slow down with intention. These are Fort Worth’s best spas.

Ash Spa

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard (Bowie House)

Bowie House offers an Auberge Spa experience, available to both hotel guests and walk-ins. The tranquil space’s decor is inspired by the rustic barns of Texas. A signature treatment at the Ash Spa is the Qi Beauty Facial, which blends deep relaxation with visible results. The treatment uses 24k gold micromagnets to stimulate circulation, calm inflammation, and leave skin looking lifted, smooth, and refreshed, all while creating a grounding mind-body reset. Ashes is a sweeping treatment that revitalizes the body’s lymphatic system through targeted charcoal mask application and advanced acupressure.

Mokara Spa

1300 Houston Street (Omni Fort Worth Hotel)

Located on the third floor of the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Mokara Spa is a rejuvenation oasis, complete with access to a sculpted green space and endless opportunities for world-class pampering. Come alone or with a group to unwind through hot stone treatments, deep tissue massages, body buffs, and wraps. Signature Mokara Facials and other treatments can bring back that glow at this award-winning downtown spa.

milk + honey

5160 Marathon Avenue

The Allen

With many of Fort Worth’s best restaurants nearby and entertainment and shopping options throughout the Shops at Clearfork, you can make a day of it at milk + honey. The spa has 14 treatment rooms with individual steam showers and lockers, where you can enjoy facials, massages, exfoliating body wraps, haircuts, or medSPA treatments.

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa

850 Van Cliburn Way

We recently spoke with one of Fort Worth’s top aestheticians, Anya Grevtseva, about a buzzy treatment called HydraFacial that is offered at Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa. The anti-aging skincare treatment gently cleanses pores while delivering serums that deliver a camera-ready glow.

With three floors, the luxury spa and fitness club offers holistic care under the guidance of medical experts, nutritionists, and leading aestheticians. Guests enjoy access to an indulgent 11,000-square-foot spa, along with a menu of more than 60 services designed to restore and revitalize.

Hiatus Day Spa

2859 Crockett Street

Conveniently located within Artisan Circle, Hiatus Day Spa is built for regular, approachable relaxation. The space features 14 treatment rooms, a dedicated couples suite, a nail lounge with zero-gravity chairs, and a luxe hydrotherapy room designed for lingering. The day spa also offers massage, facials, nails, body treatments, brow and wax services, along with select med spa offerings.

Woodhouse Spa

1621 River Run, Suite 161

Woodhouse Spa offers a polished day spa escape with a wide-ranging menu that spans massages, facials, and body treatments. The experience is calm and comfortable, with a quiet lounge, plush robes, and a steady focus on unhurried service. The retreat also runs a Work Week Retreat, Monday through Thursday, with special pricing on facials, massages, and body treatments, making it a good spot for a weekday reset between appointments or meetings.

Studio Essex Medical Spa

