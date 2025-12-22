20250716_EDK_BR_HOLIDAY_05_0036_V3_HR
Biologique Recherche knows just what skin-boosting products make for the perfect presents.

Cleansers, lotions, masks, serums, and creams are all designed to address each person’s specific skin needs.

A cleansing classic and cult-status lotion are great company this season.

This holiday season, only the best skin will do.

When it comes to your skin, it should never be one-size-fits-all.

Fashion / Beauty

Giving the Gift Of Fabulous Skin — Biologique Recherche’s Holiday Gift Guide Makes Great Skin a Science

The Latest Advances and Results To Swoon Over

BY //
Biologique Recherche knows just what skin-boosting products make for the perfect presents.

Cleansers, lotions, masks, serums, and creams are all designed to address each person’s specific skin needs.

A cleansing classic and cult-status lotion are great company this season.

This holiday season, only the best skin will do.

When it comes to your skin, it should never be one-size-fits-all.

This holiday season, only the best skin will do. That’s where Biologique Recherche steps in. Its skincare products are enriched with highly concentrated active ingredients that work deep within the skin while respecting its natural balance. Cleansers, lotions, masks, serums, and creams are all designed to address each person’s specific skin needs.

Because when it comes to your skin, it should never be one-size-fits-all. And what’s better than giving a gift that is bound to make someone feel fabulous? Luckily, Biologique Recherche knows just what skin-boosting products make for the perfect presents.

This is your holiday gift guide:

The Iconic Duo

A cleansing classic and cult-status exfoliation lotion are great company this season. The duo pairs a hand-selected Lait — a cleansing milk and essential daily ritual — with one of the legendary Lotion P50’s, beloved by those in the know. Together, they are an initiation into the world of Biologique Recherche where you’ll find skin happiness.

Each Iconic Duo can be personalized with the guidance of Biologique Recherche’s skin experts, according to your skin’s needs.

Quintessential Serum Set

The Quintessential Serums are Biologique Recherche’s purest and most concentrated formulas, designed to precisely target specific skin imbalances. They embody the brand’s scientific savoir-faire: high concentrations of active ingredients, avant-garde formulations, and immediate, visible efficacy.

Their actions specifically target particular imbalances such as dehydration, dullness, fine lines, seborrheic-prone skin, and more. As with the duo set, each box can be completely personalized, selected by expert facialists according to your skin’s specific needs.

A Biologique Recherche Gift Card

For the devoted, this gift card provides permission to indulge. For the uninitiated, it is the ideal introduction to a new world of skincare. A Biologique Recherche gift card is an invitation for your loved ones to enjoy transformative treatments or discover tailored products for their at-home routine.

To learn more about Biologique Recherche and its services, check out their store located at River Oaks District or visit its website here

