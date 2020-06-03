Fashion / Shopping

Black-Owned Dallas Beauty, Fashion, and Wellness Brands to Support

Local Creators and Businesses That Deserve Our Attention — Now and Always

BY // 06.03.20
Hance Taplin dallas black-owned businesses

Hance Taplin of By Way of Dallas, a streetwear brand that could help change the way the world views our city's culture.

As protests continue across the world, sparked by the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis and fueled by centuries of systemic racism, many are wondering what additional actions they can take to show continued support. Small businesses have been in desperate need of help since the pandemic took hold of Dallas earlier this year, and small, black-owned businesses need particular attention. Below, we’re highlighting some shops, salons, and brands to support and fall in love with right now.

What brands, shops, and creators did we miss? Please email me to let us know.

Gabe Jade

To see a Gabe Jade tie, bowtie, or headwrap is to instantly fall in love. The beautiful accessories were dreamed up by Ade Ogbomo after going on a mission to find a bowtie for her nephew — he wanted something as vibrant as her African dresses. She had no luck, so she made her own.

 

Indigo 1745 black-owned dallas business
Indigo 1745 (far left) is situated on a popular stretch of Dallas’ Bishop Arts District.

Indigo 1745

Occupying Bishop Arts’ bustling W. 7th street since 2006 (when the neighborhood was sorely lacking apparel shops), Indigo 1745 is the vision of two UT Austin grads and husband and wife duo Keith and Denise Manoy.

A Tribe Called Sprinters

Led by the effervescent Crystal Pollard, a Tribe Called Sprinters makes running joyful. Pollard has also been leading the Everyday People Combine, to give the local sneaker set an annual (and approachable) way to measure their fitness progress. Last year, Nike was a partner.

 

Hance Taplin. Photo Doug Klembara.

By Way of Dallas

Hance Taplin has a Midas touch when it comes to streetwear, except, instead of gold, everything he has a hand in becomes effortlessly cool. And By Way of Dallas isn’t just locally based — his goal is to help change the way the world sees our city’s culture.

Adwoa Beauty

A former co-worker of mine once called Julian Addo’s Adwoa Beauty the “Glossier for kinky hair (except so much more).” It was a solid comparison — Adwoa’s branding is minimalistic and the showroom in the Cedars neighborhood is not unlike Glossier’s exceptionally photogenic, gallery-like setups — but the community the New York-raised Addo is building in Dallas is something entirely her own.

 

Dallas fashion designer Venny Etienne, measuring fabric for masks at his Levenity studio.
Dallas fashion designer Venny Etienne, measuring fabric for masks at his Levenity studio.

Levenity 

First, his pieces found their way to Cardi B (the star was photographed in a Levenity python skin coat just after her meteoric rise clinched Billboard’s number one spot), then, Venny Etienne made his way to our TV screens, as a contestant on season 17 of Project Runway. The Haitian-American designer has been creating face masks with a fervor over the last few months, but his luxurious womenswear is forever worth coveting.

Olphactory Candles

A passion project turned full-fledged collection, Olphactory Candles was created by detective Brant Anderson, who wanted to smell something nice after a long day on the job. Hand-poured coconut cream candles come in strong, sophisticated scents, with packaging that serves as a nod to Anderson’s love of jazz.

 

GritByBrit_DesignDistrict-45 dallas black-owned businesses
courtesy of Grit Fitness

Grit Fitness

Grit Fitness has become such a staple of Dallas’ boutique fitness scene; it’s hard to fathom how it’s only been around since 2015. In addition to her killer dance cardio, spin, yoga, and kickboxing classes, Brittani Rettig’s girl power ethos is readily found in pop-up workouts and local partnerships across the city. Also, the branding is always on point (see: a genuinely cute face mask).

*For the month of June, Grit Fitness is donating 50 percent of single class sales to the NAACP.

Jeremy Biggers
Jeremy Biggers creates lip paintings, dipped in gold.

Jeremy Biggers

Jeremy Biggers’ eye-catching work can be found all around Dallas, from murals in Deep Ellum and immersive installations in Victory Park’s Sweet Tooth Hotel, to the newly opened Virgin Hotel. His most recent work: a Nipsey Hussle tribute in South Oak Cliff.

Curls Organic Hair Care

Mahisha Dellinger moved to Dallas from California and made millions with her natural hair care line, Curl. Then, she scored a show on Oprah’s OWN network where she mentors black female business owners.

 

Pressed Roots founder Piersten Gaines blowouts blow dry bar dallas (Photo by Misael Rodriguez) Hance Taplin dallas black-owned businesses
Pressed Roots founder Piersten Gaines in the Trinity Groves salon. (Photo by Misael Rodriguez)

Pressed Roots

Piersten Gaines had just begun executing her vision for a new kind of Drybar (one that caters to textured hair) before the pandemic took hold of the city. Now, the inaugural location in Trinity Groves for Pressed Roots — which swaps the aforementioned brand’s pops of yellow for a more spa-like ambience — is welcoming clients again, and could set the template for a future empire.

Koffee Day Spa

The downtown Dallas day spa, founded by Thai Morrison, offers facials, massages, and body treatments for all skin types, and will even bring Koffee Day Spa treatments to your private event.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
5305 Green Tree Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
3219 University Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Boulevard
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Boulevard
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X