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An Intimate New Events Venue Opens Near The Woodlands — Get an Inside Look at The Magnolia Stables

The Blue Magnolia Wedding World Adds a Special Addition To Its Horse Land

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A horse sculpture sourced in Round Top greets guests at Magonolia Stables. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

A horse sculpture sourced in Round Top greets guests at Magonolia Stables. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

During renovations to the horse stables, these horseshoes remained in the floor as a nod to the past. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

During renovations to the horse stables, these horseshoes remained in the floor as a nod to the past. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The original horse stable at Blue Magnolia. (Photo courtesy of Angela Kovar)

The original horse stable at Blue Magnolia. (Photo courtesy of Angela Kovar)

The original house on the 10 acres that the Kovars bought for Blue Magnolia. (Photo courtesy of Angela Kovar)

The original house on the 10 acres that the Kovars bought for Blue Magnolia. (Photo courtesy of Angela Kovar)

The original stall doors are still visible after transforming a horse barn into an event venue. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The original stall doors are still visible after transforming a horse barn into an event venue. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Cakes by Gina created an extraordinary cake resembling the Blue Magnolia venue for the opening of Magnolia Stables. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Cakes by Gina created an extraordinary cake resembling the Blue Magnolia venue for the opening of Magnolia Stables. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The now two-story venue has an open second floor that overlooks the downstairs. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The now two-story venue has an open second floor that overlooks the downstairs. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Upstairs at Magnolia Stables has seating and plenty of room for mingling. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Upstairs at Magnolia Stables has seating and plenty of room for mingling. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Magnolia Stables is a smaller, more intimate setting at The Blue Magnolia event venue. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Magnolia Stables is a smaller, more intimate setting at The Blue Magnolia event venue. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The wedding and events land called The Blue Magnolia has added a new more intimate events space to its sprawling offerings, nestled near The Woodlands. Say hello to The Magnolia Stables.

Blue Magnolia opened a year ago on 10 acres near The Woodlands. This smaller new venue is just steps away from the larger events facility.  Blue Magnolia owner Angela Kovar imagined something like this from the beginning, wanting to take advantage of the property’s original horse barn.

“We always knew we wanted it as like a smaller event space,” Kovar tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Rehearsal dinners and baby showers are my favorite. And it’s perfect for smaller holiday parties.”

The now two-story space holds about 100 people comfortably for events. It boasts a bar and food prep area behind the former horse stalls.

The Stables at Blue Magnolia
The two-story venue Magnolia Stables an open second floor that overlooks the downstairs. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

“You’re standing in a horse stall. We decommissioned those stalls and filled in the floor,” Kovar says, showing off the new space. “The floor even retains two embedded horseshoes in the concrete as a reminder of the barn’s past.

History and Horseshoes

Kovar added an upper deck, with wood brought from Utah, aiming to keep as much character and history in The Magnolia Stables. The upstairs space is even horseshoe shaped — with ample room for cocktails and mingling. Comfortable seating spaces abound.

In keeping with Blue Magnolia’s equestrian theme, there are nods to Western decor throughout the space. The large horse sculpture at the entrance came from Round Top, as did many of the other decorative pieces.   

Two of the pieces of framed art are another nod to the past.

“When you go up the staircase, you’ll see two photos,” Kovar says. “The first photo is the main house that we tore down before we built the main venue. And the second is what this barn looked like originally. So it’s kind of neat to see the before and after.”

After all, it’s often all about the happily ever after at The Blue Magnolia, a land where weddings and some of life’s most important moments happen.

 

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