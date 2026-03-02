How a Top Fort Worth Stylist and Dallas-Based Bespoke Clothier Are Redefining Couture Through Connection With New Collaborative

The Trench and The Trouser by Bonnie Smith x Isaiah Shayle are among the pieces Smith describes as having a “long shelf life.” (Photo by Tatum Mangus)

Isaiah Shayle: “We wanted to offer something that is going to benefit someone’s life rather than just bog down their closet." (Photo by Amber Tice)

Bonnie Smith: “I need to know how you want to be seen in life, how you want to show up, how you want to make others feel, and how you want to feel.” (Photo by Brian Hutson Photography )

When designers and stylists shift the fashion culture around them, it’s not always by design. More often, they recognize a need — the kind of simple practicality that made the little black dress indispensable — and in answering it, open a new world of possibilities.

Bonnie Smith x Isaiah Shayle, the new namesake collaborative by a top Fort Worth stylist and Dallas’ bespoke clothier, marks a turning point for North Texas style. Driven by Smith’s client-centered philosophy and Shayle’s talent for crafting elevated silhouettes from fabrics chosen for their story, the custom-made capsules reflect not just how people dress, but who they are.

Shayle tells PaperCity that he teamed up with Smith because they share a belief in designing through connection — getting to know the people they dress before ever talking about color or cut.

“We wanted to offer something that is going to benefit someone’s life rather than just bog down their closet,” he says. “When you look at mass-produced clothing, there’s no life in that stitch. We want to know the colors you like and what feels good on your body. I’m going to get to know you, and through that process comes the revelation of what we actually get to create.”

The made-to-measure suits, denim, and outerwear are available exclusively through Smith’s SWB Agency, a decision she says preserves the integrity of the experience and the intimacy of the process. Long before the first measurement is taken or fabric is cut, clients meet at Shayle’s private Knox-Henderson studio in Dallas for a conversation that extends well beyond fashion — touching on travel, lifestyle, aspirations, and how they want to be seen. Smith says the process starts by learning about the individual’s story.

“I need to know how you want to be seen in life, how you want to show up, how you want to make others feel, and how you want to feel,” Smith says. “Then we can guide people toward the right fabrics and the right colors. It’s not just a one-size-fits-all program.”

A Collaboration Born from Friendship and Shared Values

Smith met Shayle two years ago through a mutual friend and immediately noticed his aesthetic, the fabrics he favored, and his attention to detail. At the time, Shayle was custom-designing and fabricating clothing for largely male clients, including notable celebrities.

“He has a very natural way of connecting with people,” she recalls. “He struck me as this very cool, very magnetic guy who was also very private. Whereas most designers start with a shape and a silhouette, he starts with fabric. I found it very intriguing.”

With New York Fashion Week on the horizon, Smith asked Shayle to collaborate on a look she could wear in the city — something feminine, elevated, and entirely different from what she already had in her closet. What began as a single custom denim set quickly evolved into a creative partnership.

Shayle, a former athlete, says he began working in fashion retail initially out of necessity before learning to appreciate the craftsmanship that went into luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Goyard. He found early success buying old luxury items and repurposing them into shoes, bags, and clothing. Those countless hours tearing apart and stitching together luxury pieces showed him the level of quality of top-tier brands.

“I know what lives between the seams” of those brands, he says. “I know every single detail of how their products are made. I took a leap of faith, stopped advertising that I’m the Louis Vuitton guy, and started advertising myself as Isaiah Shayle.”

After creating several pieces for Smith, the friends began entertaining the idea of a collaborative clothing line. Smith says the venture felt like a natural extension of the services she already offers her clients. In late January, the creative duo quietly debuted their new brand at a private event. Consultation sessions quickly filled through March, and the first orders are now taking shape inside Shayle’s studio. Smith says their focus is on creating pieces that have a “long shelf life.”

“Even something as simple as a really heavy cotton T-shirt is a core piece we make,” Smith continues. “We’re focused on the classics, the boxes that we all need to check. The difference here is that you can’t buy our products off the rack.”

Tailored for Everyday Luxury

After a long career in the corporate world, Bonnie Smith x Isaiah Shayle client Mike Stanley says retirement brought the opportunity to reflect on the next chapter of his life and rethink his wardrobe.

“I was kind of the king of Lululemon and Vuori,” Stanley says with a laugh. “My wardrobe didn’t fit my personality. I’m super outgoing and do a lot of charity work. Bonnie helped me redesign my wardrobe. One day, she said, ‘I’ve got an idea that you really might like.’ They explained the process and spent a lot of time talking about what my wife and I do and don’t like and where we travel.”

Stanley says he plans to replace much of his wardrobe — including shorts, silk shirts, jackets, and loungewear — with pieces from the Bonnie Smith x Isaiah Shayle capsule.

“I saw the uniqueness of her creations with Isaiah,” he says. “Everything looks exactly the same at the department store. I’m a client who has really wide shoulders and a smaller waist, and I can’t buy anything off the rack. The real creative genius of [Bonnie Smith x Isaiah Shayle] is that it not only fits well but also fits your lifestyle and how you want to present yourself to the public.”

Shayle says the lengthy conversations with clients are crucial for aligning the final product with the wearer’s unique personality.

“We don’t start with general things like where they work,” he says. “I want to know who I am in front of. We want to know where they grew up and what their dreams were as a kid. Where did that go and what happened? Those sessions create this level of deep connection so we can make pieces that have staying power. I want you to wear the piece that we create for life. I want you to beat it up. And if you beat it up, come back to me. I’ll fix it.”

In the United States, Shayle says, Los Angeles and New York have long been the country’s fashion power centers, while Dallas has traditionally been a place where products are purchased rather than created.

“We want to develop [Bonnie Smith x Isaiah Shayle] here because we want this city to become a leader in fashion,” he says. “If we show that we’re here and doing this the right way, I think we can get people on board with our vision.”