Founder of The Wellness Institute Briana Bass is Changing The Face of Mental Health in Dallas

When you meet Briana Bass, founder of The Wellness Institute in Dallas, she may not seem like a typical therapist — and that’s how she wants it. With a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Masters in Clinical Mental Health and Board Certification in Clinical Sexology (with a focus on relationships in her Doctoral studies) is changing how Dallasites approach (and receive) – therapy to better their mental health.

“So many of my clients tell me they’ve been to multiple therapists before me or tried popular virtual health options, and it just doesn’t work,” says Bass. “My goal in creating The Wellness Institute was to create a combination of what I personally wasn’t seeing in the DFW Metroplex because I’ve been in the client seat plenty of times. There was a gap in the industry that I wanted to fill.”

Bass notes that Dallas is a city full of ambitious, high-achieving individuals, but beneath the polished exteriors, she sees that many are struggling. Whether it’s navigating the chaos of modern dating, the pressures of career success, or the emotional toll of feeling unfulfilled and loneliness and withdrawal.

To help meet these needs, the Dallas-based therapist with a modern approach offers effective therapy for both men, women and couples spanning the spectrum — from multiple tech CEOs in the city to lawyers to single women in their 20s. While they may all be at different stages in their lives and struggling with different issues, Bass notices a few commonalities.

“My demographic is self-reflective and motivated for a better life,” says Bass. “They’re curious about life. They all share the sentiment that they only have one life to live and they don’t want to fritter it away.”

Bass also notes that what perhaps makes her more relatable when compared to other therapists is she makes an effort to stay relatable and on top of trends that allow her to relate to her clients, no matter their stage or age — whether they’re age 22 or 72. Her background as a corporate executive, extensive clinical training in mental health and sexology, and years of experience in intensive mental health settings also brings a uniquely blended perspective that meets both emotional and practical needs — allowing her to truly “get” her clients’ worlds and navigate them with insight and purpose.

“I have no problem talking about swipe-right fatigue,” says Bass. “I make an effort to stay relevant. Our sessions aren’t just trauma dumping. We make effective change and hone a growth mindset.”

With Bass, her approach isn’t just based on talk therapy, but rather on transformation. Clients often notice a distinct “before and after,” breaking free from toxic patterns, finding deeper and more fulfilling relationships, and rebuilding emotional connections.

With Bass, therapy isn’t just “talking the talk.” It’s walking the talk. Modern problems require a modern therapist, and that’s where Briana Bass shines.