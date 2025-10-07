Jeweler to British and Hollywood Royalty Lands in River Oaks — Annoushka Ducas Parties With Frances and Tony Buzbee

at the Annoushka Jewelry fête at the River Oaks home of Frances Moody Buzbee (Photo by Quy Tran)

Jewelry designer Annoushka Ducas and Frances Moody Buzbee at the jewelry presentation in the Buzbees' River Oaks Boulevard home. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Lilac Guzman, Adrienne Dillard Agee, Frances Moody Buzbee, Rachelle Ball at the Annoushka Jewelry fête at the River Oaks home of Frances Moody Buzbee (Photo by Quy Tran)

When British jewelry designer Annoushka Ducas opened her glittering cache of adornments for a select clutch of femmes at the River Oaks home of philanthropist Frances Moody Buzbee, the 18-karat gold and gemstone pieces proved nothing less than captivating. In that single afternoon of sipping bubbly, the Houston ladies present scooped up more than $70,000 in dazzling goods.

That was good news for Houston Children’s Charity as Moody Buzbee had arranged for a percentage of sales to go to the nonprofit which will honor the hostess and her husband, famed trial lawyer Tony Buzbee, at the nonprofit’s 28th annual gala on October 18.

The Buzbees had met Ducas and her bestie Lady Eliza Manners in Palm Beach where the Houstonians were enjoying a bit of glam R&R and the jewelry designer was doing a popup.

Back in Houston, the shopping ladies were in good company as Annoushka Jewelry is worn by notables including Princess Catherine, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Danni Minogue, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Emma Watson and more.

Jewelry aficionados might already be familiar with Annoushka’s signature “My Life in Five Charms” designs. The Brit is best known for creating for customers five bespoke charms adorned with diamonds or gemstones to be worn on an 18 karat gold bracelet. The pieces embrace cherished memories in the form of specially commissioned miniature charms, which can be cast in any shape.

“There is nothing more personal than a tiny, precious charm,” Ducas notes on her website. “What better way is there to remember these precious moments in your life than to create one entirely unique to you.”

Known for her love of animals, Moody Buzbee shared that she had Ducas design a necklace that featured a custom charm of her dog Buddy, a custom cross and a custom F for her first name

The event coincided with the birthday of Houston Children’s Charity CEO Laura Ward so, of course, there was a cake served along with the caviar and other hors d’oeuvres.

PC Seen: Gillian Sarofim, Brittany Hildebrand, Megan Weston, Courtney Freels, Dana Fertitta, Meredith Flores Barker, Faith Majors, Shanna and Dominick Martin, Joanie McLeod, Joanne King Herring, Robin King, Alexandra Killion, Aryn Guillory, Mary Ann Mason, Robin Young, Laura Sakowitz Sweeney, Melissa Sandefer, and Rachelle Ball.