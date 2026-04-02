Buddha Mama and Artist Ashley Longshore Collaborate to Bring One-of-a-Kind Jewelry Pop Up to Dallas

Before Nancy Badia and her daughter, Dakota, brought a pop-up of their jewelry collection Buddha Mama to Dallas, they had a friendship with artist Ashley Longshore. The dynamic women — mutual fans of each other’s work — have much in common: They share a love for bright hues and bold motifs, and they don’t take themselves too seriously. So, when Longshore invited them to do a trunk show during her month-long pop-up in Dallas, the Buddha Mama founders jumped at the offer.

The trunk show runs from April 9 through 11. It’s a first for Buddha Mama, whose jewelry is traditionally sold through Jo Latham in Fort Worth and other shops from coast to coast. Longshore’s April pop-up is also a departure for the artist, whose works can only be procured from Longshore herself, rather than through galleries.

Buddha Mama jewelry is rendered in 20K gold with fine gemstones and diamonds; the enamel pieces are based on talismans, silhouettes, and fantastical expressions. One of the most popular collections is Celestial Love, an homage to Nancy’s mother.

Nancy, a Buddhist, has long had a passion for jewelry — stringing beads for her spiritual center ignited her interest, and she began designing jewelry around her own mandala tattoos. After college, Dakota returned home and joined her mother in the business. Together, they traveled the world, teaching themselves to create the pieces, working with artisans in Bangkok to match their vision, and perfecting the golden hue.

Longshore bought her first Buddha Mama jewelry through a retailer. When she met Nancy at a Buddha Mama luncheon in 2025 in NYC, they became fast friends, and Nancy now owns several of Longshore’s paintings as well. While this may be their first collaboration, it’s a natural reflection of the relationship.

For those interested in coming to the Dallas pop-up from April 9 to April 11 at 4205 Buena Vista Street, Dallas 75205, please contact Beth Anne Bonanno at elizabeth@thegemsproject.com or DM Buddha Mama on Instagram.