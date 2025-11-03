Former Original Mexican Eats Café Building Transforms Into New Retail Shops on Fort Worth’s Camp Bowie

For 95 years, The Original Mexican Eats Café greeted generations of Fort Worth families and many notable celebrities. When the restaurant opened in 1926, the surrounding area was a nondescript corridor lined with mom-and-pop shops and early bungalows. A lengthy lease dispute led to the landmark’s closing in 2021 before Derek and Sara Muzquiz began their redevelopment of the property in 2023.

The married couple met us on a recent morning to describe the space’s transformation into a bustling blend of boutique shops that now host Shannon Bower Home & Interiors, Honey Loves Boho, Waring Tuxedos, Color Game, Dos Femmes, and Bowie & Byers Salon.

Given the limited parking, Derek says he knew a new restaurant wouldn’t suit the space. Instead, he worked with realtor and broker Rodger Chieffalo — who also owns Chieffalo Americana — to identify tenants who could bring fresh life and purpose to the Camp Bowie Boulevard property, located just southwest of the Cultural District.

“The building was in really bad shape,” Derek says. “This was always the plan: to break it up into smaller spaces. Every store has its own front door now. That’s how [the space looked] many years ago. A lot of these tenants live in the neighborhood. The broker was great. He knew I didn’t want to move too fast. He had everyone lined up so I could move from one to the next.”

A Look Inside the Reenvisioned Boutiques at 4700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

As we stepped into Waring Tuxedos Fort Worth, which occupies the east end of the newly redeveloped strip, we were greeted by owner Houstoun Waring, who offers tuxedo rentals fitted the same day or the next day. The shop also features custom clothing, sport coats, and refined gifts such as velvet slippers and English umbrellas. After running a tuxedo store in Dallas, Waring noticed many of his clients were traveling from Weatherford, Abilene, and other parts of West Texas, which prompted his move to Camp Bowie Boulevard.

Next door, Shannan Bower with Shannan Bower Home & Interiors told us she opened in the new space one year ago. Her team of full-service designers handles everything from new architectural builds to remodels. Setting her store apart, she says, is their focus on providing a “luxury level of service,” adding that the work they do for customers and clients is treated with personal attention and care.

Honey Loves Boho’s Kristen Barbee tells us her clothing store sells every size from extra small to triple extra large, making hers one of the few “inclusive” boutiques in the city. Having grown up around horses and ranches, Barbee is a devotee of Western wear. Her store, which also features boho silhouettes, carries Judy Blue, She + Sky, and Intro, all sourced from the Dallas Market.

Dos Femmes’ Cassie Johnson, who co-owns two stores with her sister Lexi Eagle, tells us her space is known for super-light jewelry that is hypoallergenic. “We source from all around the world,” she says. “We want to help women who want to be styled. It’s all about them. We sell them head to toe and help them feel beautiful.”

Erica Bracken says she opened Color Game after struggling to find outfits for sporting events that felt as at home in the stadium as they did for everyday wear. Here, you can find outfits for TCU games, whether you are a college student or an older Horned Frogs supporter. The store also caters to University of Texas fans, as well as parents looking for something to wear to a local private school sporting event.

Sara manages Bowie & Byers Salon, which was “born out of hope for the future.” The salon is home to five independent stylists. Sara says her goal was to create a setting where stylists could grow their brands while clients felt genuinely welcomed. “My role here is to create a space for the stylists to build their businesses and for clients to feel welcome,” she says.

A New Chapter for ‘The Bricks’

Lydia Guajardo Rickard, executive director of Camp Bowie District, says the departure of The Original Mexican Eats Café saw the loss of a legacy institution but the beginning of new opportunities for the stretch of Camp Bowie Boulevard known fondly as ‘The Bricks.’ With the openings of the Crescent Hotel Fort Worth and Bowie House, the district now sees a new influx of tourists looking for upscale retail options nearby.

“Those two additions put us front and center,” she says. “Derek really put his own sweat equity into the project. He was guiding the process and worked with a great partner in Roger Chieffalo. Now, we are seeing a domino effect.”

With upscale stores like You Are Here, Noble 31, and others investing in refreshed storefronts and collaborative events, Rickard says the boulevard is entering a new era. Those tenants have raised the value of the properties, which has, in turn, raised the quality of retailers seeking their own storefront on The Bricks. As Camp Bowie Boulevard’s identity adapts to the new clientele, Rickard notes that the northwest portion of the boulevard now offers a niche experience that doesn’t seek to compete with other upscale, Western-style shopping districts like Mule Alley.

“If you want to see how the locals are living, come to our side of town,” she says. “The synergy is starting to work. We are leveling up the quality of retailers on the boulevard.”