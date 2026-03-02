Canyon Ranch Austin
Ali Larter
Canyon Ranch Austin
01
03

Ali Larter spoke with Women’s Health Executive Editor Abby Cuffey at a lunch hosted by Canyon Ranch Austin. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)

02
03

Ali Larter recently spoke on women's wellness at every age at a lunch in Dallas hosted by Canyon Ranch Austin. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)

03
03

A rendering of Canyon Ranch Austin, which opens in Spicewood in September 2026. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)

Canyon Ranch Austin
Ali Larter
Canyon Ranch Austin
Fashion / Wellness

Canyon Ranch Austin Welcomes Ali Larter to North Texas to Talk Women’s Wellness

Celery Juice, Moisturizing Five Times Daily, and a No-Days-Off Mentality Keep the "Landman" Star Thriving at 50

BY //
Ali Larter spoke with Women’s Health Executive Editor Abby Cuffey at a lunch hosted by Canyon Ranch Austin. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)
Ali Larter recently spoke on women's wellness at every age at a lunch in Dallas hosted by Canyon Ranch Austin. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)
A rendering of Canyon Ranch Austin, which opens in Spicewood in September 2026. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)
1
3

Ali Larter spoke with Women’s Health Executive Editor Abby Cuffey at a lunch hosted by Canyon Ranch Austin. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)

2
3

Ali Larter recently spoke on women's wellness at every age at a lunch in Dallas hosted by Canyon Ranch Austin. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)

3
3

A rendering of Canyon Ranch Austin, which opens in Spicewood in September 2026. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)

Last night, I live-streamed the newly renamed The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA on Netflix. A few things in particular stood out:

  • Demi Moore’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that required 7,700 hours of embroidery work (containing 11,000 crystals)
  • Michael B. Jordan’s win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in Sinners, which blew the Oscar race wide open (Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme has been the front-runner up until now)
  • Ali Larter

I mention Larter, a star of Taylor Sheridan‘s hit Landman, because the actress turned 50 on February 28. One look at her on the red carpet, and it’s abundantly clear: Larter knows a thing or two about “wellness.”

I recently attended an intimate lunch in Dallas at Avra, where Canyon Ranch Austin (the upcoming wellness resort from the Fort Worth-based brand) tapped Larter to share some of her wellness tips. More on that, shortly.

Canyon Ranch Austin hosted the event to give us the skinny on the Central Texas resort that everyone is buzzing about. New news? The resort will begin taking reservations in mid-April, in advance of its opening in September. In addition, Canyon Ranch Austin announced that Michelin two-star Chef Val Cantú (from San Francisco’s Californios) joined as culinary director. Eating well and living well go hand-in-hand, after all.

Canyon Ranch Austin
A rendering of Canyon Ranch Austin, which opens in Spicewood in September 2026. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)

Culinary Excellence as a Core Pillar of Wellness

Chef Cantú will lead the vision at Estella, the signature restaurant and culinary anchor of the property. The menu will showcase a wellness-driven interpretation of Mexican cuisine, shaped by Cantú’s “deeply personal connection to the footways of Texas.”

“Estella will be light, bright, fresh, and clean,” says Cantú, who was raised in Brownwood, Texas. “It’s a distilled version of what I do that will be focused on seasonality, sourcing, and the kind of delicious food that makes you feel good after you eat it.”

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026

Canyon Ranch Austin’s appointment of Cantú underscores their commitment to culinary excellence as a core pillar of wellness, where food is “nourishing, cultural, emotional, and experiential.” Think a distilled version of Mexican cuisine that features seasonal ingredients that are carefully sourced and harmonious.

“Chef Val brings a rare combination of technical mastery, cultural authenticity, and emotional intelligence to his cooking,” says Mark Rivers, CEO at Canyon Ranch. “His approach aligns perfectly with how we think about wellness as intentional, thoughtful, and rooted in real life.”

“This is a homecoming for me. Cooking in the Hill Country allows me to return to the flavors, ingredients, and traditions that first shaped who I am,” says Cantu.

Ali Larter
Ali Larter recently spoke on women’s wellness at every age at a lunch in Dallas hosted by Canyon Ranch Austin. (Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin)

Women’s Wellness at Every Age

An emphasis on women’s wellness lies at the heart of Canyon Ranch Austin’s 600-acre wellness resort. It makes sense, then, why they tapped Larter for their Dallas event. The actress, in a tight asymmetrical leather dress, spoke to an intimate crowd of influential ladies who lunch (and learn) about the importance of wellness at every age.

I won’t bury the lede: Larter didn’t offer any secrets you haven’t heard before, unfortunately. She doesn’t take any shortcuts. She works hard, and the proof is in the (lack of) pudding:

  • She swears by celery juice, which Larter drinks every morning.
  • She eats a high-protein diet (“similar things each day”) and snacks on cashews.
  • She works out at least five times a week. (“What I found is that you can’t take two, three weeks off, that just doesn’t work. It’s really staying disciplined.”)
  • She moisturizes. Like a lot. (“I will put it on five times a day.”)

Looking every inch a movie star, Larter inspired the crowd of 5oish (in numbers and age) to sit a little taller… and get ready to book that trip to Canyon Ranch Austin. Surely that would kick off my wellness era in the most luxurious of fashions? When it opens, Canyon Ranch Austin will feature the largest spa in Texas and provide the most cutting-edge health and wellness services and innovations in the industry.

If you simply can’t get enough, perhaps you want to buy a place? Canyon Ranch Austin provides residents with access to 24/7 concierge medicine. Talk about a house call!

I must now wrap up this story. I have to moisturize (again)!

Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series
The Birdsall Residences

Curated Collection

Swipe
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4428 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,110,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,899,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
3216 Glade Road
Colleyville
FOR SALE

3216 Glade Road
Colleyville, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3216 Glade Road
1918 Olive Street #402
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #402
Dallas, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Beth Gilbert
This property is listed by: Beth Gilbert (214) 444-4176 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #402
5525 Charlestown Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5525 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,625,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5525 Charlestown Drive
5420 Surrey Circle
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5420 Surrey Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
5420 Surrey Circle
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mindy Robbins
This property is listed by: Mindy Robbins (214) 282-1977 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
11219 Leachman Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11219 Leachman Circle
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11219 Leachman Circle
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X