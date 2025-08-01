Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Launches Two Breakthrough Wellness Experiences

These two innovative programs, which are designed for those ready to take a proactive, personalized approach to their health and wellness, are open to Wellness Club members and non-members alike. (Photo by Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa, Thanin Viriyaki)

Avoid the trap of “New Year, New Me,” and get a start on your health and wellness journey this fall instead. Canyon Ranch Wellness Fort Worth Club + Spa, the much-lauded destination for integrative well-being, just announced two innovative wellness programs that offer participants a personalized pathway to better health.

The new programs, Longevity4Life and M/Power Weekend, embody the Fort Worth wellness destination‘s reputation for holistic, science-backed care that delivers “personalized, high-touch experiences that meet guests exactly where they are in life.”

“Dallas-Fort Worth is a vibrant, forward-thinking community, and we’re thrilled to bring Longevity4Life and M/Power to people who are ready to take a proactive approach to aging well,” Rebecca Muñiz, the General Manager of Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa, tells PaperCity. “These programs deliver the same world-class expertise and integrated wellness Canyon Ranch is known for — right here in the heart of Fort Worth.”

Both programs are open to Wellness Club members and non-members alike.

Here’s the skinny (no pun intended):

Longevity4Life

An immersive program, Longevity4Life begins with a four-month wellness cohort that meets in person from September through November, followed by eight months of continued support. The proactive, science-based program centers around the four pillars of holistic well-being, which are mindset, movement, nutrition, and recovery. As its name suggests, Longevity4Life aims to help participants “live younger, longer.”

Each of the four four-hour sessions will focus on one pillar. So, for example, during November’s session focused on recovery, participants will have the opportunity to learn and experience Canyon Ranch’s recovery modalities that support sleep, fatigue, and muscle soreness. During the other three sessions, participants will learn about mental health, the importance of movement and muscle for healthy aging, and healthy eating to support aging.

Following the conclusion of the cohort sessions, the subsequent eight months of ongoing support includes monthly 50-minute virtual coaching sessions, quarterly group check-ins conducted by a Canyon Ranch physician, quarterly 50-minute massages, a full year of access to CR Vitality (light therapy, neurological stimulation, infrarcd sauna, etc.), and one 50-minute virtual physician coaching session. To sweeten the deal, participants can also access an optional 12-month check-in at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, Arizona, with added perks like $500 off a 3-night stay, a $600 spa credit, and $300 wellbeing credit once on property.

Total Cost: $5,500 per person

The first session begins September 16 and is limited to 16 participants. To book, email longevityftw@canyonranch.com.

M/Power Weekend

For the ladies, M/Power Weekend is a one-of-a-kind weekend retreat for women navigating menopause and perimenopause that will take place from October 10 through 12, 2025, at Canyon Ranch Fort Worth. The retreat, which will be led by experts offering “compassionate, comprehensive support,” combines evidence-based education with personalized care.

The purpose of M/Power Weekend is to equip participants with the tools needed to thrive during this transition. The cohort will deep dive into the “latest science, expert insights, and wellness strategies for thriving during this new life chapter.” Important to note, M/Power Weekend also includes some spa services.

Like with Longevity4Life, after the conclusion of the immersive experience, participants will receive a year of ongoing support that includes many of the same benefits, including expert coaching and access to Canyon Ranch resources.

Total Cost: $4,975 per person

The first session takes place October 10 through 12, 2025, and is limited to 16 participants. To book, email mpowerftw@canyonranch.com.

“Longevity4Life and M/Power go beyond surface-level wellness,” says Muñiz. “They’re strategic, full-spectrum programs grounded in science and designed by our integrative team of health experts. What truly sets them apart is the personalization and depth of care we provide each guest from the moment they arrive. It’s a lasting investment in your well-being, designed to give you the tools — and the confidence — to take control of your health for life.”