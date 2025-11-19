Carolina Herrera Maestro Wes Gordon Reveals All On Happy Clothes, Divas and Bold Colors — a PaperCity Exclusive

The penthouse suite at The Post Oak Hotel is transformed into a chic party space for a Carolina Herrera fashion frolic. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon and Carolina Herrera president Emilie Rubinfeld strike a pose at the opening celebration of the boutique in River Oaks District. (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

The grand opening of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Creative director Wes Gordon at the grand opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon arrived in Houston only hours before the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District. While Gordon and brand president Emilie Rubinfeld had worked with the architect and interior designer, this was his first view of the posh new salon.

The Houston boutique embodies the subtle changes that Gordon has brought to the house since Carolina Herrera handed the creative reins over to the then 31-year-old designer in 2018. From that time he has infused the brand with a fresh, exuberant spirit while maintaining Carolina Herrera’s trademark feminine elegance.

Before the opening party ratcheted into high gear, PaperCity sat down with Gordon for a quiet chat in one of the boutique’s plush changing rooms.

PaperCity: Can you elaborate on Carolina Herrera’s mantra that “Happy people make happy clothes?”

Wes Gordon: I believe that at Carolina Herrera we offer the promise of joy and beauty and happiness. And I’m so lucky to work with amazing people, talented, kind, wonderful people. We all work so hard together to make dresses that make our clients feel their most beautiful and their most empowered.

PC: Who is the woman that you design for?

WG: The woman that I design for: It’s not about a region. It’s not about an age. It’s not about a demographic or a size. Rather it’s the spirit and I think that she’s the woman who lives life with exclamation points.

She’s the one who goes to a party and stands in the middle of the room and is remembered the next day for what she wore. She’s not shy. She doesn’t come to us for a little black dress to disappear in. She comes to us to stand out in the room.

PC: How has Carolina Herrera the house evolved under your tenure?

WG: I think my largest contribution has been color. I’ve really made the Herrera house synonymous with color and color combinations and bold colors. I’m obsessed with the idea of happy colors rather than sad colors. So you’ll see we never use dusty or drab colors. Rather they’re very vibrant, pigment-rich shades.

PC: Are you and the diva herself friends?

WG: I have a great relationship with her. I had dinner with her this past weekend. I see her about once a month socially and we have a wonderful relationship. She’s amazing. She spent four decades building this incredible house and it’s my extraordinary honor to be its custodian right now.