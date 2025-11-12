Rock Star Designer Jets In For Opening Of River Oaks District’s Grand New Store — Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon Draws a Crowd

Julia Morales at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Wes Gordon, Shelby Hodge, Emilie Rubenfeld at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Wes Gordon, NIcole Katz, Bradley Trousdale, Caroline Brown at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Ragen Mcloud, Lenna Darri at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Mary Cruz at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Katelyn Gosslee, Robert Bernard at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

The Miron Crosby sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Karina & Carlos Barbieri at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Indira Riascos, Maira Montonary, Adriana Rigoris at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Illa Gaunt, Natalie Steen, Maggie Jenkins, Leslie Pitts at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Franklin Costales, Karry Wald at the grand opening celebration of the River Oaks District boutique (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Dr. Yasmine Haddad, wearing Carolina Herrera, at the grand opening celebration of the River Oaks District boutique (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Britney & Kurk Robinson at the grand opening celebration of Carolina Herrera in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Claire McInnis, Mackenzie Greckel, Mary Helen Schmidt, Victoria Fauntleroy at the grand opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Elia Gabbanelli, store director Dorothy Azubuko at the grand opening celebration of Carolina Herrera in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

The grand opening of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Hayley Bordes, Mely Cruz at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Krista Landa, Yun Thomas, Victoria Bryant at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Stacey Lindseth, Beth Muecke, Annie Ng at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Monica Bickers, Nicole Katz, Wes Gordon, Caroline Brown at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

Caroline Brown, Nicole Katz, Sarah Means, Lizzie Means Duplantis at the grand opening celebration of the Carolina Herrera boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Nina Hernandez)

When Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon and his team put their heads together on the design of a posh 3,000-square foot store salon in River Oaks District, the talented clutch envisioned a palatial citadel where luxury and glamour would reign. The result turned out exactly as imagined, according to Gordon who beamed as he stepped into the new Houston store for the first time.

It happened at the new Carolina Herrera store opening celebration and before night’s end some 200 social swells, influencers and fashionistas would join Gordon and Carolina Herrera president Emilie Rubenfeld in a fashionable frolic.

“We’re so excited to be opening in Houston,” Gordon told PaperCity in an exclusive interview. “We were inspired by the vastness of the space, how big and open the space was. It’s Texas big. And we wanted something that felt really palatial and grand.”

The design team included MAO architects and interior designer Brandi Howe working with Gordon and Rubenfeld to create the plush salon.

Continuing to take in the surroundings, Gordon added: “It’s grand. It’s beautiful. And getting dressed can be grand. Getting dressed is fun, you know.”

Setting the stage for the soirée, The Events Company lined sidewalks leading to the boutique with pink carpet and strategically placed red lacquered cocktail tables along the way. Within, arm loads of roses — Pink Mayra and Candy Expression — provided pops of lush color. Staff from Wolfgang Puck Catering circled through, offering Texas themed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

It was a joyous crush that combined philanthropy with fashion with 20 percent of sales from the evening dedicated to the Memorial Hermann Foundation. There was plenty of merch to take home as the boutique carries the full Carolina Herrera line. In addition to the day and evening wear, handbags, jewelry, sunglasses and coveted designer lipsticks were on display.

Throughout the two-hour soirée, Gordon was showered with an adoration often reserved for rock stars. Smartphones flashed. Gordon obliged with scores of selfies. Everyone wanted a piece of the towering designer.

Quietly waiting his turn with Gordon was a young rock star designer, Houston native Bach Mai. Arm candy for fashion sylist Tamara Klosz Bonar, Mai was in town from his New York base for a trunk show at Tootsies. It was a friendly surprise for Gordon, a meeting of great design minds.

Also in the mix were Sarah Means and Lizzie Means Duplantis of Miron Crosby, the Dallas-based luxury cowboy boot brand, which had just launched its collaboration with Carolina Herrera. The collection features two limited-edition, handcrafted boots featuring motifs seen on the runway at Carolina Herrera’s Fall ‘25 show.

The covey of swans styling Carolina Herrera confirmed the popularity of the house among Houston’s fashion flock.

PC Seen: Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta, Amalia Stanton, Julia Morales, Stacey Lindseth, Mely Cruz, Nicole Katz, Anne Neeson, Karina and Carlos Barbieri, Laurie Krohn, Caroline Brown, Dana Barton and Robert Clay, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Dr. Jasmine Haddad, Natalie Steen, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Beth Muecke, Melissa Sugulas, Alicia Smith, Haley Bordes and Dr. Glenda Demas.