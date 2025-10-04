Carolina Herrera Expands Its Retail Presence With a Major New Houston Store

Carolina Herrera is opening its second Texas store today — Saturday, October 4 — (the first is in Dallas’s Highland Park Village) in a prime 2,000 square foot space in Houston’s River Oaks District, which is also home to Loewe, Dior, Brunello Cucinelli, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston and more. The new Houston boutique offers the entire Carolina Herrera universe.

Expect ready-to-wear, eveningwear, beauty, fragrance, handbags and eyewear. With corner exposure that floods the expansive space with natural light, this new Houston store immerses customers in the complete Carolina Herrera experience.

In 2019, Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon reopened the brand’s flagship on Madison Avenue, followed by the opening of the Worth Avenue boutique in 2023. Within its first year, the Palm Beach location exceeded its sales goals. The Dallas Carolina Herrera store is relocating its longstanding Highland Park Village store to a new 3,500 square foot space. That new store is slated to open later this month.

The new Houston store in River Oaks District furthers the brand’s ambitious growth plans for its retail presence. The sumptuous design of the store with curvilinear lines, soft pink hues and hexagonal tilework beautifully expresses Carolina Herrera’s identity, and transports you to an era of retail when shopping felt glamorous.