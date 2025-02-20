Houston’s Dreamy Memorial Park Wedding Makes the Most Of The Eastern Glades’ Magical Setting — Catherine Clay & Brooks Chapman’s Love Story

ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman, Robert Clay (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman (Photo by John Cain)
0928_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman (Photo by John Cain)
0984_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
0988_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
1031_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
Screenshot 2025-01-31 at 6.12.20 PM (Photo by John Cain)
1071_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
1313_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
1473_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
1733_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
A sparkling departure for Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman. (Photo by John Cain)
1770_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
01
16

Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman share a moment at their wedding reception in the Clay Family Eastern Glades of Memorial Park. (Photo by John Cain)

02
16

Catherine Clay and her father, Robert Clay, preparing to walk down the aisle at St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Photo by John Cain)

03
16

Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman enjoyed a traditional church wedding at St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Photo by John Cain)

04
16

The newlyweds depart St. Joseph Catholic Church for a police escort to the reception in Memorial parik. (Photo by John Cain)

05
16

Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman photographed in the Clay Family Eastern Glades. (Photo by John Cain)

06
16

The Events Company created an elegant party space in the midst of Memorial Park for the Clay/Chapman wedding. (Photo by John Cain)

07
16

Lavish florals decorate the party tent for the Clay/Chapman wedding. (Photo by John Cain)

08
16

Magnificent florals and views to the forest set the stage for the wedding reception and dinner. (Photo by John Cain)

09
16

Chandeliers in place for the reception and dinner that went on after dark. (Photo by John Cain)

10
16

The dance floor and bandstand for the Clay/Chapman wedding reception held in Memorial park. (Photo by John Cain)

11
16

The party tent included a seated reception area. (Photo by John Cain)

12
16

Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman arrive at their wedding dinner, held in Memorial Park at the Clay Family Eastern Glades. (Photo by John Cain)

13
16

A memorable moment for Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman on their wedding day. (Photo by John Cain)

14
16

Catherine Clay Chapman on stage at her wedding reception with The Big Beyond. (Photo by John Cain)

15
16

A sparkling departure for Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman. (Photo by John Cain)

16
16

Next stop for the newlyweds was the afterparty at Emilia's Havana. (Photo by John Cain)

ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman, Robert Clay (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman (Photo by John Cain)
0928_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman (Photo by John Cain)
0984_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
0988_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
1031_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
Screenshot 2025-01-31 at 6.12.20 PM (Photo by John Cain)
1071_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
1313_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
1473_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
1733_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
A sparkling departure for Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman. (Photo by John Cain)
1770_04-19-24_ClayWedding (Photo by John Cain)
Fashion / Weddings

Houston’s Dreamy Memorial Park Wedding Makes the Most Of The Eastern Glades’ Magical Setting — Catherine Clay & Brooks Chapman’s Love Story

A Traditional Ceremony At a Historic Church

BY // 02.19.25
photography John Cain
Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman share a moment at their wedding reception in the Clay Family Eastern Glades of Memorial Park. (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay and her father, Robert Clay, preparing to walk down the aisle at St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman enjoyed a traditional church wedding at St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Photo by John Cain)
The newlyweds depart St. Joseph Catholic Church for a police escort to the reception in Memorial parik. (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman photographed in the Clay Family Eastern Glades. (Photo by John Cain)
The Events Company created an elegant party space in the midst of Memorial Park for the Clay/Chapman wedding. (Photo by John Cain)
Lavish florals decorate the party tent for the Clay/Chapman wedding. (Photo by John Cain)
Magnificent florals and views to the forest set the stage for the wedding reception and dinner. (Photo by John Cain)
Chandeliers in place for the reception and dinner that went on after dark. (Photo by John Cain)
The dance floor and bandstand for the Clay/Chapman wedding reception held in Memorial park. (Photo by John Cain)
The party tent included a seated reception area. (Photo by John Cain)
Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman arrive at their wedding dinner, held in Memorial Park at the Clay Family Eastern Glades. (Photo by John Cain)
A memorable moment for Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman on their wedding day. (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay Chapman on stage at her wedding reception with The Big Beyond. (Photo by John Cain)
A sparkling departure for Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman. (Photo by John Cain)
Next stop for the newlyweds was the afterparty at Emilia's Havana. (Photo by John Cain)
1
16

Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman share a moment at their wedding reception in the Clay Family Eastern Glades of Memorial Park. (Photo by John Cain)

2
16

Catherine Clay and her father, Robert Clay, preparing to walk down the aisle at St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Photo by John Cain)

3
16

Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman enjoyed a traditional church wedding at St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Photo by John Cain)

4
16

The newlyweds depart St. Joseph Catholic Church for a police escort to the reception in Memorial parik. (Photo by John Cain)

5
16

Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman photographed in the Clay Family Eastern Glades. (Photo by John Cain)

6
16

The Events Company created an elegant party space in the midst of Memorial Park for the Clay/Chapman wedding. (Photo by John Cain)

7
16

Lavish florals decorate the party tent for the Clay/Chapman wedding. (Photo by John Cain)

8
16

Magnificent florals and views to the forest set the stage for the wedding reception and dinner. (Photo by John Cain)

9
16

Chandeliers in place for the reception and dinner that went on after dark. (Photo by John Cain)

10
16

The dance floor and bandstand for the Clay/Chapman wedding reception held in Memorial park. (Photo by John Cain)

11
16

The party tent included a seated reception area. (Photo by John Cain)

12
16

Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman arrive at their wedding dinner, held in Memorial Park at the Clay Family Eastern Glades. (Photo by John Cain)

13
16

A memorable moment for Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman on their wedding day. (Photo by John Cain)

14
16

Catherine Clay Chapman on stage at her wedding reception with The Big Beyond. (Photo by John Cain)

15
16

A sparkling departure for Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman. (Photo by John Cain)

16
16

Next stop for the newlyweds was the afterparty at Emilia's Havana. (Photo by John Cain)

February is Wedding Month at PaperCity and throughout the month we’ll be telling stories of notable Texas weddings. Some might involve well-known figures, many won’t. But all will be wedding tales that go beyond the ordinary and perhaps say something about love. And ourselves. 

Catherine Clay Chapman doesn’t consider the start of her Houston love story with her now-husband Brooks Chapman terribly exciting as they met while working together as analysts in a commercial real estate firm. They were friends at first. Then came what she jokingly calls their  “scandalous” in-office romance.

But it is the three-tiered wedding that sets this story apart from your typical wedding tale.

The couple got engaged on the Emily Clay Family Scramble in Memorial Park. The stair step feature crossing the Eastern Land Bridge (aka tunnel) across Memorial Drive was funded by a $3.5 million gift from the bride’s mother in 2022.

That was just the beginning of the family connections that set Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman’s wedding apart. The service was held at Houston’s historic St. Joseph Catholic Church. Catherine’s great-grandparents played key roles in supporting the construction of the historic structure in the early 1900s, adding an extra special family connection.

Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman (Photo by John Cain)
Catherine Clay and Brooks Chapman enjoyed a traditional church wedding at St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Photo by John Cain)

Almost a century later, Catherine was baptized at St. Joseph. Then, she got married there last spring with the wedding itself a simple Catholic mass during which the bride’s grandparents offered communion.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025

Following the nuptials, the couple and wedding party found themelves whisked off to Memorial Park for the dinner reception that was held in a grand tent erected on the Clay Family Eastern Glades. This elegant section of Memorial Park’s reimagining was financed with a $10 million gift from Catherine Clay Chapman’s parents in 2018. Needless to say, Houston’s green oasis holds a special place in this family’s heart.

A sparkling departure for Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman. (Photo by John Cain)
A sparkling departure for Mr. and Mrs. Books Chapman. (Photo by John Cain)

With the talents of  The Events Company, a slice of Memorial Park’s Eastern Glades was transformed into an elegant celebratory setting, with an open-sided tent allowing views to Hines Lake and the glorious surrounding treescape. Within the tent, the arrival cocktail area was flush with greenery while the seated dinner, catered by CityKitchen, was served amid a floral cornucopia. Cake cutting and dancing came to the sounds of The Big Beyond.

As for the decor? “We tried to channel a Mexico City atmosphere, inspired by the trees at the center of the venue,” Catherine Clay Chapman tells PaperCity.

Catherine Clay, Brooks Chapman (Photo by John Cain)
The Events Company created an elegant party space in the midst of Memorial Park for the Clay/Chapman wedding. (Photo by John Cain)

The couple departed the wedding in the back of a Jeep as fireworks erupted along the park drive. Next stop was Emilia’s Havana, the Annie Cafe’s tucked away speakeasy, for a rocking Latin-infused finish to a memorable wedding day. This set the stage for the honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta.

Curated Collection

Swipe
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
3327 Mockingbird Lane
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3327 Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3327 Mockingbird Lane
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
4130 Cochran Chapel
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4130 Cochran Chapel
Dallas, TX

$8,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
4130 Cochran Chapel
6428 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6428 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
John Canterbury
This property is listed by: John Canterbury (214) 912-6404 Email Realtor
6428 Tulip Lane
14700 Kiawah Way
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

14700 Kiawah Way
Malakoff, TX

$1,999,999 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
14700 Kiawah Way
6039 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6039 Glendora Avenue
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
2933 Fondren Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

2933 Fondren Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
2933 Fondren Drive
5100 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5100 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$23,500,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Trowbridge
This property is listed by: Rachel Trowbridge (214) 395-3702 Email Realtor
5100 Park Lane
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Ann Zelley
This property is listed by: Carol Ann Zelley (214) 668-0503 Email Realtor
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X