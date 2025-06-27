A Dreamy Second Chance Romance — From a Facebook Match to a 2-Month Engagement, This Couple In The Woodlands Merged Their Beautiful Families

Madeline McCrann and Toby Potter share a quiet moment beneath their floral arch at Chandelier Grove. (Photo by Jen Durst for Jen Elizabeth Photography)

What began with a swipe on Facebook Dating ended with vows under the trees at Chandelier Grove, a dreamy farm venue near The Woodlands. That’s where Madeline McCrann and Toby Potter blended their families — and their whirlwind romance — into a celebration just months in the making.

The couple matched on Facebook’s dating app one day last summer, just before Potter left the country for two weeks. They texted nonstop until they finally met in person that August.

McCrann, a former educator, owns Play Street Museum in The Woodlands and the National League of Junior Cotillions, The Woodlands Proper Chapter. Between them, the couple shares six children.

Although Potter planned a romantic St. Lucia proposal, he was too excited to wait. He popped the question a few days before the trip, after a dinner at Truluck’s, completely surprising McCrann.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but it was perfect. We were able to tell our kids in person before we left,” McCrann tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “He followed through with the proposal plan, so we ended up with some amazing photos from the trip.”

Rustic Charm Meets Refined Details

Eager to begin their new life together, McCrann turned to Jen Lowrance at J Low Events. Lowrance put a wedding together in just two months, creating a day that felt both elegant and intimate.

The bride wore a simple silk gown. She paired it with spectacular shoes — an elegant pair of statement Gucci heels. Her earrings were from The Woodlands’ jeweler Carrie Greenberg.

The wedding was held at Tomball’s Chandelier Grove, an organic farm and events venue. The couple wrote their own vows, and Madeline McCrann was escorted down the aisle by her son.

After the outdoor wedding, guests moved indoors and were treated to a garden-to-table experience curated by Amerigo’s Grille.

The four-course dinner was prepared onsite by the chef. The menu reflected the relaxed elegance of the day. It culminated in an indulgent espresso martini bar to cap this dreamy wedding in style. The couple chose mini cakes by Luliet Bakery for each guest to enjoy at the venue or take home.

Bramble & Bee filled the venue with romantic floral arrangements in soft pastels and vibrant blooms, perfectly complementing the rustic elegance of Chandelier Grove.

Divisi Strings added romantic live music, bringing a timeless feel to the night.

A Sweet Ending and a New Beginning

One of the bride’s favorite moments was a private last dance to end the evening.

“We did our first dance, but when the reception was over and everyone left, we put on Toby’s favorite song,” McCrann says. “We had a moment to dance, just the two of us, and soak in the final moments.”

At the end of July, the couple will take a honeymoon trip to Slovenia, Croatia and Montenegro, with a quick stop in Paris for shopping. They’ll return to Texas just in time to help their kids prepare for the new school year.