Founded by a Fort Worth Native, Celeb-Loved CHAZLYN Launches a TCU-Inspired Cowboy Boot in Cowtown

Since she was in elementary school, Fort Worth native Chaz Pilarcik wanted to start her own shoe company. And while she always appreciated cowboy boots for their function, she knew she wanted to make a cowboy boot that was a bit more modern, blending Western traditions with sleek lines. Moving to Los Angeles after high school, she attended California State University in Long Beach and launched her career, which includes directing photo shoots, graphic design, creating social content for brands, and more. In 2023, after years in the fashion industry, she launched CHAZLYN Boots.

“Growing up in Texas and later moving to Los Angeles shaped me and the brand,” Pilarcik tells PaperCity. “Each pair reflects traditional Southern craftsmanship that speaks to my Texas roots, while embracing a modern silhouette that mirrors the energy of L.A.”

The boots, which have appeared on the feet of Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini, are made with chunky heels, bold prints, and vivid color combinations that are “the perfect boot for the gal who already rocks cowboy boots and wants a little edge,” she says, “or the city girl ready to dip her toes into Western style.” They’re versatile enough to dress up or down and are made with custom insoles and rubber outsoles to make them comfy for wearing all day long. A metallic silver pair and the ruby red pair bring a bit of fun to the boot lineup, but there are also more laid-back styles, from camel-colored suede to a stylish black leather and suede mix.

For production, Pilarcik chose to have the boots made in León, Mexico, the boot-making capital of the world. “León has historically had some of the best Western boot factories, so it was a very organic decision to explore options there,” she says. “The process of finding a partner took time, and I spent a full year sampling with different factories until I found a partner that understood our vision and, to this day, executes that vision.”

Her newest boot design is right in time for game day in Cowtown: a limited-edition purple suede boot for TCU, complete with purple horned frogs crawling up the legs. “Born and raised in Fort Worth, TCU holds a very special place in my heart,” Pilarcik notes. “I always knew I wanted to do a collegiate-inspired boot, and what better place to start than my hometown school.”

The TCU boots are available at a pop-up at The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth from September 11 through 13, and then will be available for purchase online.

With CHAZLYN’S growth, Pilarcik plans to split time between Texas and L.A., but for now, hopes to connect directly with customers during live events while building brand awareness. “Since quality and comfort are what set our boots apart, the best way to share that experience is by getting them on the ground!”