Fort Worth Bootmaker’s 10-Year Party Draws TV Stars, the Mayor and Rodeo Champs In an Arty Scene — Celebrating CITY Boots

Lizzy Bentley: “I think resilience is important anytime you’re starting something, and it’s something you build over time." (Photo by Photographs by Kaitlin Saragusa)

CITY Boots’ 10-year party was fittingly ambitious for a brand that has shown how artisan craftsmanship and cowboy-chic swagger can move in step. Attendees were greeted at Fort Worth’s William Campbell Gallery by a staged installation. Powder blue, blush pink, cherry red, bone white, and jet black boots stood atop white pedestals.

Objects to be admired for their beauty, rather than worn.

The crowd that evening included Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, award-winning actors and married couple Sainty and Eric Nelsen, Lioness star Michael Kelly, and five-time rodeo world champion Luke Branquinho. Along with many notable stylists, rodeo royalty and local tastemakers.

The night unfolded through four exhibits tracing a decade of CITY Boots. The Art of Bootmaking gave everyone a rare look at the tools behind authentic bootmaking, while the evening also marked the sellout of the brand’s limited-edition gunmetal anniversary styles and the launch of an all-new line dubbed the Heartbreaker.

The evening’s highlight came when CITY Boots founder Lizzy Bentley blew out a heart-shaped birthday cake as friends and fans sang “Happy Birthday.” The most memorable part of the evening, Bentley tells PaperCity Fort Worth, was the art gallery theme and the flow of the celebration.

“When you walked in, you saw a gallery,” Bentley notes. “We had images from our past campaigns hung like art. The evening centered on the things that represent who we are. Having my family there was also a big highlight.”

From Trunk Shows to Selling Worldwide

At the 10-year mark, Bentley says she took a moment to look back at what her team has built. What struck her was how consistently CITY Boots has stuck to its core mission and approach to bootmaking.

“When I started City Boots, my mission was to make a high-end cowboy boot that was approachable to people who were curious about wearing them but maybe didn’t feel that they could pull it off,” she says. “There was an intimidation factor before brands like City Boots were around.

“What we’ve really done in the last 10 years is show that you can wear a cowboy boot even if you have never been on a horse.”

The early days of the company focused on trunk shows and market events. There was a lot of physical labor, lifting boxes in and out of the trunk of Bentley’s car with the help of her mother. She still recalls the excitement of receiving her first online order.

“It just meant so much that people wanted something that I was making,” Bentley tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “They wanted the product, and that gave me the confidence to reinvest in the business and keep it growing. I love going to a concert and seeing a complete stranger walking down the aisle with my product. It reminds me that we’re doing something special.”

What has driven CITY boots’ success?

“I think resilience is important anytime you’re starting something, and it’s something you build over time,” Bentley says. “When I started the business, I was lucky enough to be young and not really know what lay ahead of me. It probably helped that I’m both left and right-brained. I’ve been able to balance the business and creative sides of running a company.

“From the beginning, I wanted my work to feel like a natural extension of who I am.”

A Look AT The Cowboy Boot Future

Bentley says the past 10 years have shaped how she’s thinking about what comes next. One longterm goal is opening a standalone flagship store in Fort Worth, though she says she has loved working alongside other women business owners at LOCAL Design Studio + Gallery.

“We’d love to continue to spread the City Boots name beyond Texas,” she says. “That’ll be a big part of our next 10 years, as well as growing into new product categories.”

To mark the milestone, a few friends and supporters shared what CITY Boots — and Bentley — have meant to them over the past decade.

“Celebrating Lizzy as an entrepreneur and CITY Boots’ incredible 10-year milestone feels especially meaningful. My CITY Boots have been staples in my wardrobe for years – beautifully made, a perfect fit, and right for any occasion. Fort Worth is lucky to be home to such a thoughtfully built, quality boot brand that represents our city so well.”

— Mayor Mattie Parker

“Congrats, Lizzy! City Boots’ 10-year anniversary celebration was a stunning reflection of you and the brand you’ve built. Watching the journey from those early days to where it stands now is a powerful reminder that you’re a true force — leading with vision, grit, and impeccable boots every step of the way. What truly sets you apart is your light. It’s woven into everything you do and brings so much joy to everyone around you. The night felt like both a celebration and a statement, and I can’t wait to see where you and City Boots ride next.”

— Lorene Agather

“Thank you for highlighting cowgirl boots in a way that feels confident, modern, and intentional. These boots go beyond making a statement — they’re a mood and a confidence boost every time I put them on. You’ve done a beautiful job creating heirloom pieces that feel timeless and built to last — the kind I hope to wear, make memories in, and one day pass down with the stories that come along with them. Your craftsmanship and dedication are evident, and I’m not only proud to know you, but beyond proud to wear your boots. Cheers to 10 years and many more to come.”

— Whitney Would

“To me, Lizzy Bentley is magic in motion. She’s one of my bestest friends, my cheerleader, and one of the strongest women business leaders I know. I’m endlessly proud of her not just for what she’s built, but for the beautiful person she is every single day.”

— Sainty Nelsen

“As someone who works in retail and has built a brand myself, I know how rare it is to reach a 10-year milestone. I’m incredibly proud of my dear friend Lizzy and the brand she’s created. I’m so grateful for our relationship, and for the way we can talk shop, share ideas, and support each other. I truly look up to her as a businesswoman. I love my CITY Boots, and I can’t wait to see what the next 10 years hold for her.”

— Alyson Johnson