Brit Brand Clements and Church Brings Wimbledon Style to a Chic Dallas Soirée

If you were first in line to see Challengers then you would have been in heaven at the recent Clements and Church Wimbledon-themed cocktail party in Dallas. The British custom suit brand held a poolside party at Hôtel Swexan’s Pomelo complete with Pimms Cups, tea sandwiches, and strawberries with cream.

Known for cut-to-perfection suits, luxe knitwear, and even bespoke jeans, Clements and Church proudly offers “slow luxury.” Mark Nash, Director of Clements and Church, and Anna Moore, Chief Creative Director were on hand. Ask them and they share that their ethos is to create sustainable, tailor-made clothing, with timeless appeal and negligible waste. I’m thoroughly behind that mission and from the sizable crowd gathered it seems like they have a Dallas/Fort Worth fan club. I met lots of folks, in razor-cut double-breasted suit jackets, who had made their way from our sister city to the West.

Clements and Church makes frequent trips across the pond and hosts Texas trunk shows throughout the year — in time for new pieces to add to your wardrobe for our busy gala and party season. They take measurements and provide consultations at their showroom at 400 Record Street or make in-home appointments as well.

Models mingled in the 2024 spring collection, designed with style and comfort in mind and created using signature clothes hand-selected from heritage mills in Milan. All the looks would be perfectly appropriate for one of the highlights of the British social season — Wimbledon, happening this year from July 1-14.

The decor and food were perfectly delightful. Tennis-themed floral arrangements were scattered about and created by Nolan Kiser of Bottega de Flores. The culinary team at the Hôtel Swexan provided a Brit-inspired menu that featured tea sandwiches, strawberries and cream cups, roasted tomato quiche with caviar, and smoked salmon crostini.

As guests departed they were given tennis-inspired cookies baked by Bread Winners Cafe and Bakery with a card inviting them to come in for a fitting while the Clements and Church team were in town and also receive a complimentary pair of customized court shoes. They also picked up the newest Et Cetera magazine, the in-house lookbook featuring the latest 2024 collection. Those I spotted sipping a Pimms Cup or nibbling on a tea sandwich included Kate Clapper, Niña Barbier-Mueller, Meghan Looney, Jane Rozelle Humphrey, Alexis Barbier, Evan Meagher, David Eitches, Tom Addis, JB Hayes, Amy Green, Marisa Howard, Sharon Lee Clark and Max Clark, Katy and Parker Brooks, Melissa Pastora, Morgan Alfia, and Jennifer Tobin. In case you missed the Brits making bespoke pieces this go around, then plan ahead, they’ll be back in Dallas July 15-22. I know I am thinking of scoring an appointment — I spied a field jacket (with matching pants, which often isn’t the case) that I know would come in handy at charity lunches or garden cocktail parties.