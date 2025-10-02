Rockets’ Clutch Mascot Crashes a Sports-Loving Couple’s Wedding, Shocking the Groom — This Bear Can Dance

Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
Cantu Madera Estates (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates
01
10

Clutch, the mascot of the Houston Rockets, was a surprise guest on the dance floor at this wedding,

02
10

An ice cream cart with four custom flavors was one of Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell's favorite personal touches for their wedding. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)

03
10

The cocktail and mocktail menu had a nod to notable family pets. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)

04
10

The couple used Cakes by Gina for their wedding cake.

05
10

Madera Estates has an outdoor space for ceremonies and photos.

06
10

Madera Estates is fashioned after San Miguel de Allende, in Mexico and Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell fell in love with this wedding setting. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)

07
10

An ice cream cart with four custom flavors was one of the couple's personal touches for their wedding.

08
10

The couple's first kiss was the perfect moment for fireworks, provided by ROAR over Texas. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)

09
10

The wedding had a classic black-and-white theme with elegant gold accents woven into the details, as Christmas is a favorite for the couple.

10
10

A gorgeous classic auto makes for a stunning backdrop for the classic kiss pose.

Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
Cantu Madera Estates (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
Cantu Madera Estates
Cantu Madera Estates
Fashion / Weddings

Rockets’ Clutch Mascot Crashes a Sports-Loving Couple’s Wedding, Shocking the Groom — This Bear Can Dance

Inside Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell's Wedding To Remember

BY //
photography Martin Hernandez Photography
Clutch, the mascot of the Houston Rockets, was a surprise guest on the dance floor at this wedding,
An ice cream cart with four custom flavors was one of Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell's favorite personal touches for their wedding. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
The cocktail and mocktail menu had a nod to notable family pets. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
The couple used Cakes by Gina for their wedding cake.
Madera Estates has an outdoor space for ceremonies and photos.
Madera Estates is fashioned after San Miguel de Allende, in Mexico and Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell fell in love with this wedding setting. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
Madera Estates is nestled in the trees just north of The Woodlands.
The couple's first kiss was the perfect moment for fireworks, provided by ROAR over Texas. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)
The wedding had a classic black-and-white theme with elegant gold accents woven into the details, as Christmas is a favorite for the couple.
A gorgeous classic auto makes for a stunning backdrop for the classic kiss pose.
1
10

Clutch, the mascot of the Houston Rockets, was a surprise guest on the dance floor at this wedding,

2
10

An ice cream cart with four custom flavors was one of Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell's favorite personal touches for their wedding. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)

3
10

The cocktail and mocktail menu had a nod to notable family pets. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)

4
10

The couple used Cakes by Gina for their wedding cake.

5
10

Madera Estates has an outdoor space for ceremonies and photos.

6
10

Madera Estates is fashioned after San Miguel de Allende, in Mexico and Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell fell in love with this wedding setting. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)

7
10

An ice cream cart with four custom flavors was one of the couple's personal touches for their wedding.

8
10

The couple's first kiss was the perfect moment for fireworks, provided by ROAR over Texas. (Photo by Martin Hernandez Photography)

9
10

The wedding had a classic black-and-white theme with elegant gold accents woven into the details, as Christmas is a favorite for the couple.

10
10

A gorgeous classic auto makes for a stunning backdrop for the classic kiss pose.

Alexis Cantu pulled off the perfect surprise for her new husband Aaron Campbell at their wedding reception at Madera Estates, the Spanish-inspired venue in Conroe. She brought Clutch to the party. Yes, the Houston Rockets’ beloved gray bear mascot joined the guest list and boogied down.

This couple is made up of lifelong sports fans and they’ve attended numerous Houston sporting events over the years — both together and separately before they met. Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell even bonded over their love for Clutch.

So it blew Aaron’s mind when Clutch sauntered out onto the dance floor to join the newlyweds at their wedding. Calling him surprised would be putting it lightly.

“The best part of the day was being surrounded by our favorite people, marrying my partner for life, and then surprising Aaron with Clutch on the dance floor,” Alexis tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “The look on his face was priceless.”

Cantu Madera Estates
An ice cream cart with four custom flavors was one of Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell’s favorite personal touches for their wedding.

Of course, before you get a Clutch happily ever after, you need to connect in the first place. Alexis and Alex found each other on Bumble and decided to meet in person in December of 2021.

“We went to dinner at The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation and then strolled through the Houston Zoo Lights,” Cantu says of their first date.

Fall & Halloween Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025

The couple got engaged during a weekend getaway in Wimberley several years later.

“While making dinner together and overlooking the beautiful Hill Country, Aaron popped the question,” Alexis reveals. “It was the perfect intimate moment.”

Finding The Perfect Wedding Land

When wedding planing took centerstage, Conroe’s Madera Estates quickly became this couple’s first choice for a venue after Alexis and Alex saw photos of the space at a wedding planning event.

“The moment I saw those images, I was captivated by how stunning it was,” Alexis says. “I instantly knew it was the perfect place for us.”

The indoor-outdoor land allowed them to have their wedding outdoors and set the stage for a magical first kiss as a married couple.

“It was absolutely beautiful,” Alexis says. “Set beneath the stars, with a live string band playing and fireworks for our first kiss, One of the most meaningful moments was having both of our parents walk us down the aisle. Which made the day even more special for all of us.”

Cantu Madera Estates
Madera Estates is fashioned after San Miguel de Allende, in Mexico and Alexis Cantu and Aaron Campbell fell in love with this wedding setting.

The reception brought its own special touches. Including an ice cream cart from Cool Cow Creamery with four flavors available for Alexis and Aaron’s wedding guests.

“I gave each one a special name to make it more memorable,” Alexis says. “One was Cupid’s Arrow — chocolate and vanilla cookies and cream, which we named in honor of my late Boxer Cupid. Another was Christmas with the Campbells, complete with Little Debbie cakes. And we had Clutch — charcoal vanilla with red velvet cake to tie in the Rocket’s black and red.

“Finally, we added Bigfoot’s Party Mix, which was cookie dough because my husband is a big fan of both Bigfoot and cookie dough.”

The drinks menu received a personal touch too, featured the newly married couple’s favorite four-legged friends — Cupid, Buddy and Desmond.

Cantu Madera Estates
The cocktail and mocktail menu gave a nod to Alexis and Aaron Campbell’s beloved pets.

After all, a pooch helped Aaron seal the deal with Alexis.

“(Cupid) was my late Boxer,” Alexis says. “He was truly the best dog I’ve ever had. And when Aaron eventually won him over, it felt like Cupid was giving his blessing. Buddy is my sister’s dog, but he grew up right alongside us. Over the years, Aaron and I came to love and cherish him as if were our own.

“And then there’s Desmond, Aaron’s cat that he’s had since college. Desmond has been a steady part of Aaron’s life for so long. And together they remind me of how love and loyalty show up in so many forms.”

Sometimes, they even show up as Clutch the Bear.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — <em>The Office</em> Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — The Office Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An <em>Alien</em> Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Alien Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From <em>Gilmore Girls</em> Creators, and More
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From Gilmore Girls Creators, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The <em>Peaky Blinders</em> Creator, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The Peaky Blinders Creator, and More
read full series
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
9634 Kings Cross Station
Fannin Station
FOR SALE

9634 Kings Cross Station
Houston, TX

$534,990 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
9634 Kings Cross Station
1831 Bethlehem Street
Candlelight Estates Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1831 Bethlehem Street
Houston, TX

$799,999 Learn More about this property
Kari Parsons
This property is listed by: Kari Parsons (713) 818-3564 Email Realtor
1831 Bethlehem Street
9910 Jockey Club Drive
Cypress Area
FOR SALE

9910 Jockey Club Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
9910 Jockey Club Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X