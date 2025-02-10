It’s a Coco Crush — Nothing Says Love Like Something New From Chanel

It all starts with a story of love, or at least a crush. In 1906, young Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was inspired by the quilt designs on the blankets of the horses belonging to her lover Étienne Balsan, and on the jackets of the stablehands. Fascinated by the quilt design, she incorporated it into her fashion and home decoration. In 2015, the quilted design got transformed into gold, and Coco Crush was born.

The sharp lines and rounded shapes are sensual and modern. This year, Chanel added a new pave setting technique for Coco Crush, lighting up the diagonal lines of the quilted weave. Though the diamonds may appear to be naturally scattered on the gold, it’s nonetheless a mirage created by the technical prowess of the jewelers.

Alongside 18k yellow and white gold, Chanel is debuting pieces in its signature beige gold. This warm tone — a favorite of Coco’s — pays tribute to the fashion icon’s first successes, bringing to mind the color of her tweed suits, knits and leather shoes. The beige gold hue is set off with Coco Chanel’s love of a touch of red — intense rubies were introduced this year. The rouge gem is found on two pieces in the collection: in the hollow of a C-shaped pendant on a necklace, or the center of an O on a bracelet. When placed together, the pieces playfully spell COCO on the wrist, over the ear or on a décolleté.

The ruby necklaces and bracelets, and diamond-paved rings and bangles are designed to be worn together, collected and layered and worn freely, as Gabrielle Chanel did, choosing her clothes and jewelry without the constraints of trends or fashion.

