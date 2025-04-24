Le Bungalow Courtney Sinelli
Courtney Sinelli
Courtney Sinelli
Courtney Sinelli
Courtney Sinelli
01
05

Dallas-based Courtney Sinelli invites jewelry fans to Meet Me There™ with her dazzling new Le Bungalow collection.

02
05

With up to five handset pave letters or numbers on one side and a “Meet Me” phrase on the other, each design is custom to the wearer.

03
05

Inset with diamonds or sapphires, each solid gold key ranges from $5,400 to $6,500, depending on the gemstones.

04
05

Packaged in beautiful boxes adorned with imagery by photographer Molly Dickson, each Meet Me There™ pendant can be added to an existing chain or complemented by handmade Rounded Box chains that the designer sourced in Italy.

05
05

The keys can also be engraved, and Sinelli plans to offer a more affordable sterling silver version soon.

Le Bungalow Courtney Sinelli
Courtney Sinelli
Courtney Sinelli
Courtney Sinelli
Courtney Sinelli
Fashion / Shopping

Dallas-Based Courtney Sinelli Invites Jewelry Fans to Meet Me There™ With Her Dazzling New Le Bungalow Collection

The Entrepreneur Creates the Key to Everyone’s Heart Out of Gold and Gemstones

BY // 04.24.25
Dallas-based Courtney Sinelli invites jewelry fans to Meet Me There™ with her dazzling new Le Bungalow collection.
With up to five handset pave letters or numbers on one side and a “Meet Me” phrase on the other, each design is custom to the wearer.
Inset with diamonds or sapphires, each solid gold key ranges from $5,400 to $6,500, depending on the gemstones.
Packaged in beautiful boxes adorned with imagery by photographer Molly Dickson, each Meet Me There™ pendant can be added to an existing chain or complemented by handmade Rounded Box chains that the designer sourced in Italy.
The keys can also be engraved, and Sinelli plans to offer a more affordable sterling silver version soon.
1
5

Dallas-based Courtney Sinelli invites jewelry fans to Meet Me There™ with her dazzling new Le Bungalow collection.

2
5

With up to five handset pave letters or numbers on one side and a “Meet Me” phrase on the other, each design is custom to the wearer.

3
5

Inset with diamonds or sapphires, each solid gold key ranges from $5,400 to $6,500, depending on the gemstones.

4
5

Packaged in beautiful boxes adorned with imagery by photographer Molly Dickson, each Meet Me There™ pendant can be added to an existing chain or complemented by handmade Rounded Box chains that the designer sourced in Italy.

5
5

The keys can also be engraved, and Sinelli plans to offer a more affordable sterling silver version soon.

From Montauk to Malibu, we all have a place that makes us the happiest we can be — our personal paradise. For Dallas-based entrepreneur Courtney Sinelli, that spot was a little bungalow owned by her family in Westhampton, New York.

“My parents lived in Manhattan, and through some series of lucky relationships, they had the opportunity to buy this bungalow back in the ’70s,” Sinelli recalls of that home on Dune Road. “Back then, it was all bungalows; now it’s a little fancier. It came into our lives the week that I was born, so I’ve been going there my entire life.”

In the 1990s, a natural disaster eroded the part of the island where the treasured home stood. The area was eventually rebuilt, with another family bungalow standing in its stead. There, Sinelli eventually married her husband, Jeff, and brought her two children for screen-free vacations with the sound of the sea as a backdrop.

“I loved that feeling of the memories, plus it’s a place where everyone is really paying attention to each other,” Sinelli muses. “I wanted a reminder of living that way, to watch a sunset and have a one-on-one conversation. Everybody has a place like that, where it’s their childhood home or a vacation place, so I felt everyone could relate.”

Courtney Sinelli
Courtney Sinelli’s new Le Bungalow collection was inspired by the idea of using a key as a symbol to represent that special place in one’s life.

The Inspiration Behind Le Bungalow

Spotting someone wearing their house key on a chain around their neck, Courtney Sinelli had the idea of using a key as a symbol to represent that special place in one’s life. Going through “a million keys” before sketching out the design she liked best, she ultimately discovered a Los Angeles artisan to help her bring her idea to life, naming her concept Le Bungalow after that first cottage by the sea.

V.O.D. boutique owner Jackie Bolin spotted Sinelli’s charm last year and hosted a trunk show where Dallas’ finest fashionistas quickly snapped up their own keys. Bolin memorializes her favorite Le Marais neighborhood in Paris. Fragrance designer Niven Morgan’s key (a gift from interior designer Shelby Wagner) bears his home address, while Facture Salon owner Jessica Watts Ayres’ key is engraved to memorialize her beloved rescue dogs.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025

Customization of Meet Me There™

With up to five handset pave letters or numbers on one side and a “Meet Me” phrase on the other, each design is custom to the wearer. Inset with diamonds or sapphires, each solid gold key ranges from $5,400 to $6,500, depending on the gemstones. The keys can also be engraved, and Sinelli plans to offer a more affordable sterling silver version soon.

Packaged in beautiful boxes adorned with imagery by photographer Molly Dickson, each Meet Me There™ pendant can be added to an existing chain or complemented by handmade Rounded Box chains that the designer sourced in Italy. Sinelli says the keys were made to function, and she hopes to offer a surprise secret lock to owners of her jewelry sometime down the line.

But in the meantime, she’s just thrilled that her design can represent something so personal to the ones who wear it. With a “90 percent palm tree, 10 percent chandelier vibe,” her designs also look equally at home at a beach resort or swanky soiree.

“I love storytelling in all its forms…and I love that the keys tell stories about meaningful places and memories,” she explains. “They are each a unique piece of art. And I love the overall message of the project—a reminder to ‘check in’ and live like you do when you are in the places you love.”

The Meet Me There™ collection can be ordered on LeBungalow.com or via special order at Grange Hall in Dallas and Sunroom in Malibu, California. 

Featured Events
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Curated Collection

Swipe
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X