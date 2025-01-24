Where to Find Cowboy Hats in Dallas — Luxury Western Style From Top To Tail

For a "timeless blend of city style and Western tradition," try Stetson's Open Road hat in "Fawn" ($320), which features grosgrain band and a Stetson hat pin. (Photo courtesy of McKinney Hat Co.)

Many incredible boot companies call North Texas home, from Miron Crosby and City Boots to Petite Paloma. If we’re assembling a full Western ‘fit for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo from top to tail, where, praytell, does one acquire the perfect topper? Here, we explore where to find the best cowboy hats in Dallas.

Flea Style

902 S. Pearl Expressway and 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 830, Frisco

Former lifestyle editor and Dallas resident Brittany Cobb founded vintage market Flea Style in 2009. In 2021, the brand debuted its now-signature “hat bar,” which allows shoppers to “create the hat of [their] dreams!”

The hat bar offers a diverse selection of vintage, handmade, and one-of-a-kind accessories for cowboy hats, including “scarves, pins, bling, playing cards, vintage matchbooks, feathers, dried florals, and more!” By design, the entire experience at Flea Style, which operates North Texas locations in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Prosper, feels like a party. Each hat bar reservation includes a Ranch Water, and groups are welcome. Services range from a virtual hat bar, a bridal hat bar, and even a mobile hat bar, where Flea Style brings the party directly to your group.

Wool hat prices typically range from $158 to $178 at Flea Style. If you know your colors, start there. Indulge in the color of the season with the Rider Western Hat in “Espresso.” (We think Sabrina Carpenter would.) If visiting the hat bar, I’d add a vintage gold charm or two, and perhaps brandish my initials.

McKinney Hat Co.

2923 Henderson Avenue, Suite A and 213 N. Kentucky Street, McKinney

This McKinney-founded hat shop prides itself on being the “premier dealer” of Stetson, Resistol, and Charlie 1 Horse Hats in North Texas. For the Dallasites who refuse to go north of 635, the company also recently opened a store in the Knox/Henderson area.

By virtue of its name alone, I want a Stetson El Presidente felt cowboy hat in “Silverbelly.” Priced at $1,300, she’s an investment, but McKinney Hat Co. calls her “one of the finest hats made by Stetson.” For a “timeless blend of city style and Western tradition,” I like Stetson’s Open Road hat in “Fawn” ($320), which features a grosgrain band and a Stetson hat pin. With a “cattleman crown,” the style is reminiscent of LBJ… or a Brooklyn hipster. It’s giving timeless, indeed. I dig it.

Both Stetsons are handmade in Garland, Texas, so you can also proudly declare that you shopped locally in more ways than one.

An additional perk of wearing a hat? You don’t have to fix your hair. A recent Facebook post from McKinney Hat Co. said, “Whether you’re a cowboy, a trendsetter, or just having a bad hair day, we’ve got a hat for every occasion.”

Both Flea Style and McKinney Hat Co. provide detailed instructions about how to measure your head, ensuring the perfect fit. Before you head to the rodeo, top your ensemble off with a new hat that becomes your entire personality.