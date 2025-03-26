Cult Gaia Opens Shop-in-Shop at Highland Park Village’s MARKET in Dallas

Founded by Elisa Summers in 2015, MARKET feels like the perfect home for Cult Gaia at Highland Park Village. (Photo by Steve Wrubel)

Dallasites can experience the brand's celebrated designs that "merge function with form" up close and personal. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

T__M, the LA-London studio that Tanil Raif and Mario Serrano founded, designed the pop-up's space, which "captures the brand's signature harmony of nature, art, and femininity."(Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

The cult-favorite brand offers a full spectrum of desirables, from women's ready-to-wear and shoes to accessories and bags. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

Jasmin Larian Hekmat founded Cult Gaia, which is known for its statement-making, sculptural pieces. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

Cult Gaia just announced their one-year pop-up at MARKET in Highland Park Village. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)

For a person who possesses the large-and-in-charge iPhone Pro Max, my affection for tiny handbags is particularly non-sensical. And yet, I recently found myself coveting Cult Gaia’s Florence Clutch ($498). What appears to be a marbled acrylic vase of calla lilies actually opens for storage and “functions as wearable art.” The website clearly states that it “cannot fit an iPhone.” I am not deterred.

The, well, cult-favorite brand offers a full spectrum of desirables, from women’s ready-to-wear and shoes to accessories and (my favorite) bags. Now, Dallasites can experience the brand’s celebrated designs that “merge function with form” up close and personal while immersing themselves in the brand’s world. Cult Gaia just announced their one-year pop-up at MARKET in Highland Park Village.

Founded by Elisa Summers in 2015, MARKET feels like the perfect home for Cult Gaia. Touted as the premier local “experiential” shopping destination, MARKET houses “a curated selection of compelling and sought-after designers with a large focus on new and emerging talent.” In 2020, Summers and MARKET’s Chief Creative Officer Keenan Silverman created a shop-in-shop to host those emerging designers who specifically sought to grow their footprint in the Dallas market.

Jasmin Larian Hekmat founded Cult Gaia, which is known for its statement-making, sculptural pieces. Fittingly, I keep seeing their rattan Elsa Clutch ($398), with its wavy handle, carried by some of Dallas’ most fashionable ladies who lunch.

“We are excited to partner with MARKET to bring Cult Gaia’s unique designs to the vibrant Dallas community,” says Hekmat in a statement. “This one-year pop-up is a celebration of art, fashion, and innovation, and we can’t wait for customers to experience it.”

T__M, the LA-London studio that Tanil Raif and Mario Serrano founded, designed the pop-up’s space, which “captures the brand’s signature harmony of nature, art, and femininity.” According to the press release announcing the collaboration, the space “invites visitors into a realm where earthy elegance meets industrial sophistication.”

The design integrates natural stone elements (e.g. travertine furniture) with metallic fixtures and sculptural accents, all inspired by Cult Gaia’s “deep-rooted connection to nature.”

“The curated collection features the brand’s signature blend of sculptural designs, artful accessories, and modern silhouettes. It’s the perfect opportunity for customers to experience the nature-inspired world of Cult Gaia at MARKET,” says Silverman.

If you see me carrying a vase of calla lilies around town, just know that it’s part of my outfit, ok?!

The Cult Gaia x MARKET pop-up is located at 26 Highland Park Village in Dallas.