The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announced their first-ever official beauty partner, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

This is Charlotte Tilbury's inaugural American sports partnership across skincare, color, complexion, and fragrance. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

This collaboration "brings together two iconic, powerhouse brands celebrated for their confidence, performance, and global resonance." (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

Makeup that not only holds-up but shines under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium, the country's largest sports stage, is an undoubtedly tall task, but Charlotte Tilbury is up to the challenge. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

Hero products from the luxury beauty brand include Hollywood Flawless Filter (one is sold every 13 seconds!). (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

How can Dallasites see this partnership brought to life? Expect dedicated social media content, as well as squad member collaborations, "unmissable" brand takeovers, and immersive pop-up experiences. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

Fashion / Beauty

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (and Charlotte Jones) Name Charlotte Tilbury First-Ever Beauty Partner

The Two Powerhouse Female-Led Brands Celebrate Confidence and High Performance

BY // 06.06.25
photography Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announced their first-ever official beauty partner, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
This is Charlotte Tilbury's inaugural American sports partnership across skincare, color, complexion, and fragrance. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
This collaboration "brings together two iconic, powerhouse brands celebrated for their confidence, performance, and global resonance." (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
Makeup that not only holds-up but shines under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium, the country's largest sports stage, is an undoubtedly tall task, but Charlotte Tilbury is up to the challenge. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
Hero products from the luxury beauty brand include Hollywood Flawless Filter (one is sold every 13 seconds!). (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
How can Dallasites see this partnership brought to life? Expect dedicated social media content, as well as squad member collaborations, "unmissable" brand takeovers, and immersive pop-up experiences. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announced their first-ever official beauty partner, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

This is Charlotte Tilbury's inaugural American sports partnership across skincare, color, complexion, and fragrance. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

This collaboration "brings together two iconic, powerhouse brands celebrated for their confidence, performance, and global resonance." (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

Makeup that not only holds-up but shines under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium, the country's largest sports stage, is an undoubtedly tall task, but Charlotte Tilbury is up to the challenge. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

Hero products from the luxury beauty brand include Hollywood Flawless Filter (one is sold every 13 seconds!). (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

How can Dallasites see this partnership brought to life? Expect dedicated social media content, as well as squad member collaborations, "unmissable" brand takeovers, and immersive pop-up experiences. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

Spotify, play “Thunderstruck.”

This morning, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announced their first-ever official beauty partner, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. Described as the company’s “boldest move yet into American sports,” this is Charlotte Tilbury’s inaugural U.S. sports partnership across skincare, color, complexion, and fragrance.

As the press release summarized, this collaboration “brings together two iconic, powerhouse brands celebrated for their confidence, performance, and global resonance.”

Game recognize game, and Charlotte recognize Charlotte. Through this venture, Charlotte Tilbury, who founded her eponymous brand and award-winning luxury beauty empire in 2013, joins Charlotte Jones, who serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The two visionary leaders “unite around a shared mission of empowering women on and off the field and celebrating excellence in all of its forms.”

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Makeup that not only holds up but shines under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium, the country’s largest sports stage, is an undoubtedly tall task, but Charlotte Tilbury is up to the challenge. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders)

“This first-of-its-kind partnership isn’t just about beauty products, it’s about aligning with a brand that shares our values of empowerment, self-expression, and high performance in all that we do,” says Jones. She continues, “We are honored to have the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders serve as a leading example of Charlotte Tilbury’s mission, one that encourages confidence, celebrates uniqueness and inspires women everywhere to be the best version of themselves. When women lift each other up, we don’t just step – we leap into greatness.”

Makeup that not only holds up but shines under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium, the country’s largest sports stage, is an undoubtedly tall task, but Charlotte Tilbury is up to the challenge. The beauty brand will deliver “high-performance, confidence-boosting beauty offers” that withstand the energy of “Thunderstruck” and halftime performances (not to mention the Texas heat!).

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
This is Charlotte Tilbury’s inaugural American sports partnership across skincare, color, complexion, and fragrance. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders)

Hero products from the luxury beauty brand include Hollywood Flawless Filter (one is sold every 13 seconds, and it’s my own personal go-to foundation), the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, and of course, their signature lipstick shade, “Pillow Talk.”

So, how can Dallasites see this partnership brought to life? Expect dedicated social media content (duh), as well as squad member collaborations, “unmissable” brand takeovers, and immersive pop-up experiences. In addition, there will be Charlotte Tilbury touch-up stations at AT&T Stadium during select Dallas Cowboys home games so fans can enjoy an elevated beauty experience on game day. I, for one, can’t wait to see the squad members’ unboxings!

For “performance you can trust,” America’s Sweethearts looked to Charlotte Tilbury, so I will, too. Put me in, coach!

Hollywood Flawless Filter, $49. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Hollywood Flawless Filter
Charlotte Tilbury
$49.00
Buy
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, $38. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Charlotte Tilbury
$38.00
Buy
Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $73.95. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
The Pillow Talk Lip Slick
Charlotte Tilbury
$73.95
Buy
Magic Cream, $100. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury
$100.00
Buy
Airbrush Flawless Finish, $49. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Airbrush Flawless Finish
Charlotte Tilbury
$49.00
Buy
Exagger Eyes Volume Mascara, $29. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Exagger Eyes Volume Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury
$29.00
Buy
Hollywood Superstar Glow Kit, $32. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Hollywood Superstar Glow Kit
Charlotte Tilbury
$32.00
Buy
Hollywood Contour Wand, $42. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Hollywood Contour Wand
Charlotte Tilbury
$42.00
Buy
Eyes to Mesmerize, $35. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Eyes to Mesmerize
Charlotte Tilbury
$35.00
Buy
Plumping Lip Gloss, $35. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Plumping Lip Gloss
Charlotte Tilbury
$35.00
Buy
Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow, $40. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow
Charlotte Tilbury
$40.00
Buy
Pillow Talk Makeup Bag, $45. (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)
 
Pillow Talk Makeup Bag
Charlotte Tilbury
$45.00
Buy

This Father’s Day, he’s not dreaming of ties or tools—He wants the Recteq DualFire 1200 from Bering’s.

