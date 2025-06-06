Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (and Charlotte Jones) Name Charlotte Tilbury First-Ever Beauty Partner

How can Dallasites see this partnership brought to life? Expect dedicated social media content, as well as squad member collaborations, "unmissable" brand takeovers, and immersive pop-up experiences. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

Hero products from the luxury beauty brand include Hollywood Flawless Filter (one is sold every 13 seconds!). (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

Makeup that not only holds-up but shines under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium, the country's largest sports stage, is an undoubtedly tall task, but Charlotte Tilbury is up to the challenge. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

This collaboration "brings together two iconic, powerhouse brands celebrated for their confidence, performance, and global resonance." (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) (Photo by Dallas Cowboys/Corey Wernecke)

Spotify, play “Thunderstruck.”

This morning, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announced their first-ever official beauty partner, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. Described as the company’s “boldest move yet into American sports,” this is Charlotte Tilbury’s inaugural U.S. sports partnership across skincare, color, complexion, and fragrance.

As the press release summarized, this collaboration “brings together two iconic, powerhouse brands celebrated for their confidence, performance, and global resonance.”

Game recognize game, and Charlotte recognize Charlotte. Through this venture, Charlotte Tilbury, who founded her eponymous brand and award-winning luxury beauty empire in 2013, joins Charlotte Jones, who serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The two visionary leaders “unite around a shared mission of empowering women on and off the field and celebrating excellence in all of its forms.”

“This first-of-its-kind partnership isn’t just about beauty products, it’s about aligning with a brand that shares our values of empowerment, self-expression, and high performance in all that we do,” says Jones. She continues, “We are honored to have the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders serve as a leading example of Charlotte Tilbury’s mission, one that encourages confidence, celebrates uniqueness and inspires women everywhere to be the best version of themselves. When women lift each other up, we don’t just step – we leap into greatness.”

Makeup that not only holds up but shines under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium, the country’s largest sports stage, is an undoubtedly tall task, but Charlotte Tilbury is up to the challenge. The beauty brand will deliver “high-performance, confidence-boosting beauty offers” that withstand the energy of “Thunderstruck” and halftime performances (not to mention the Texas heat!).

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

Hero products from the luxury beauty brand include Hollywood Flawless Filter (one is sold every 13 seconds, and it’s my own personal go-to foundation), the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, and of course, their signature lipstick shade, “Pillow Talk.”

So, how can Dallasites see this partnership brought to life? Expect dedicated social media content (duh), as well as squad member collaborations, “unmissable” brand takeovers, and immersive pop-up experiences. In addition, there will be Charlotte Tilbury touch-up stations at AT&T Stadium during select Dallas Cowboys home games so fans can enjoy an elevated beauty experience on game day. I, for one, can’t wait to see the squad members’ unboxings!

For “performance you can trust,” America’s Sweethearts looked to Charlotte Tilbury, so I will, too. Put me in, coach!