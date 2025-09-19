Big Deal in the Big D — MARKET’s Keenan Walker Details Her Fashion Journey That Led to the Beloved Highland Park Village Destination

MARKET launched its newest venture, a a fine jewelry residency program with celebrity-favorite jeweler Spinelli Kilcollin. As part of its one-year residency, Spinelli Kilcollin pieces now live in a branded case that takes center stage in MARKET’s new fine jewelry department. (Photo by Chase Hall)

In our new PaperCity series, “Big Deal in the Big D,” I’m taking pen to paper while doing my favorite thing: talking to Interesting People who do Interesting Things. As I write this, MARKET’s Chief Creative Officer Keenan Walker is pounding the pavement in New York during Fashion Week, scouring the city for the best and brightest emerging designers to bring back to Dallas. Recently, though, I sat down with the bright-eyed, energetic, and driven woman who propels the creative vision of the luxury fashion destination in Highland Park Village forward.

The Journey From Alexander Wang to MARKET

After working at Scarlet Clothing in her hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas, Walker moved to New York City when she was 19 years old to pursue her love of fashion. “I always loved to be a part of people’s special occasions,” she tells PaperCity.

A true New York City fever dream, Walker shared a tiny studio apartment with a roommate in (what is now) Williamsburg above a pizza shop. That meant dinner was free. As a naturally strong salesperson, Walker got a job at Alexander Wang’s flagship in Soho, where she cultivated its VIP clients for a year and a half. She merchandised, and she wholesaled. The Alexander Wang aesthetic became her aesthetic. (“I do love a little grunge,” Walker admits.)

To expand her knowledge of the industry, Walker then opened IRO’s first store and showroom in Manhattan, cultivating best practices for the brand’s foray into the stateside market. As an insatiable 20-something, she sharpened her styling skills in both Stockholm and Los Angeles before returning to the East Coast to launch IRO’s men’s wholesale business.

Then, the Big D came calling in the form of a buying position at Forty Five Ten, one of the country’s most innovative boutiques. Walker cut her teeth by concentrating on American and emerging designers before buying European and international emerging designers. In 2018, Walker accepted the reins as Head of Fashion for MARKET. The store’s owner, Elissa Summers, tasked Walker with the daunting objective of seeing that MARKET evolved from a clothing boutique to the “beloved concept shop and social hub” it is today.

Whether scouting in New York, Paris, London, or Australia, Walker keeps her head on a swivel, bringing emerging designers to Dallas, a city she testifies that luxury brands are “fascinated” by. Walker’s taste sets trends. MARKET’s website devotes an entire page to “Keenan’s Closet,” a “thought-provoking collection of must-have items for every woman’s dream closet.” Products range from Walker’s favorite Westman Atelier highlighter stick ($48) to a Sirapop mink bolero with fox sleeves ($2,200).

I asked if MARKET is a direct reflection of Walker’s own personal style. “In part,” she replies, “but I buy for my customer.” That Dallas customer loves to shop, loves to get dressed up, and loves to travel. And she wants an entirely new outfit for everything she’s going to. No wonder there are so many “Texas-curious” brands.

Texas-Curious Designers Test Drive the MARKET

Walker is a driving force behind MARKET’s innovative Incubation Program, which allows designers to test-drive the Dallas retail landscape before investing in their own standalone brick-and-mortar locations in Texas. After the undeniable success of their inaugural pop-up with La Line in 2019, Walker optimized MARKET’s layout so that incubator participants received dedicated, high-visibility rooms within the store. Currently, Cult Gaia occupies the shop-in-shop space during their one-year residency at MARKET. (And, yes, I’m still thinking about the Florence Clutch. What appears to be a marbled acrylic vase of calla lilies actually opens for storage and “functions as wearable art.” My kind of un-necessity!) La Ligne, LoveShackFancy, GANNI, Simkhai, and La Vie Style House all opened their own Highland Park Village shops after successful launches within MARKET.

Yesterday, MARKET launched its newest venture, a fine jewelry residency program with celebrity-favorite jeweler Spinelli Kilcollin. As part of its one-year residency, Spinelli Kilcollin pieces now live in a branded case that takes center stage in MARKET’s new fine jewelry department.

“Known for their cool, creative spirit, Spinelli Kilcollin’s space embodies that same edgy, unexpected energy, making it the perfect place to experience the brand,” Walker says.

It comes as no surprise that the cool, creative visionary behind MARKET’s biggest moves would be drawn to a jewelry line like Spinelli Kilcollin. Game recognize game, after all.