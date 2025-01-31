fbpx
The 2025 Dallas Open will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy)

The fitted light blue long-sleeved shirt dress that Zendaya has on early in "Challengers" that is paired with Chanel espadrilles and lots of layered gold jewelry (with quite a few Cartier pieces in that mix) has stayed in our mind ever since seeing the sexy flick at the theater. (Courtesy)

World No. 5 Taylor Fritz is the brand ambassador for the official apparel partner of the 2025 Dallas Open — Boss. (Courtesy)

Gabriela Hearst's Jane Prince of Wales shirtdress, $2,990, available at The Conservatory

Neiman Marcus lab grown diamonds tennis bracelet, $8,400, available at Neiman Marcus

Act N1 deconstructed shirtdress, $1,101, available at Forty Five Ten

The Row's Eva ballerina flat, $890, available at Neiman Marcus

Margot McKinney Australian South Sea pearl strand, price upon request, available at Neiman Marcus

KNT navy double breasted blazer, $6,995, available at Stanley Korshak

Maison Margiela distressed logo t-shirt in vintage black, $645, available at Traffic L.A.

The Row Carlisle jean, $690, available at The Conservatory

Fashion / Style

What To Wear To The 2025 Dallas Open — Fashion Tips For The ATP Tennis Tournament at The Star

A PaperCity Editor's Suggestions On How to Get Noticed Off The Court

BY // 01.31.25
The 2025 Dallas Open will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy)
The fitted light blue long-sleeved shirt dress that Zendaya has on early in "Challengers" that is paired with Chanel espadrilles and lots of layered gold jewelry (with quite a few Cartier pieces in that mix) has stayed in our mind ever since seeing the sexy flick at the theater. (Courtesy)
World No. 5 Taylor Fritz is the brand ambassador for the official apparel partner of the 2025 Dallas Open — Boss. (Courtesy)
The 2025 Dallas Open will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy)

The fitted light blue long-sleeved shirt dress that Zendaya has on early in "Challengers" that is paired with Chanel espadrilles and lots of layered gold jewelry (with quite a few Cartier pieces in that mix) has stayed in our mind ever since seeing the sexy flick at the theater. (Courtesy)

World No. 5 Taylor Fritz is the brand ambassador for the official apparel partner of the 2025 Dallas Open — Boss. (Courtesy)

Gabriela Hearst's Jane Prince of Wales shirtdress, $2,990, available at The Conservatory

Neiman Marcus lab grown diamonds tennis bracelet, $8,400, available at Neiman Marcus

Act N1 deconstructed shirtdress, $1,101, available at Forty Five Ten

The Row's Eva ballerina flat, $890, available at Neiman Marcus

Margot McKinney Australian South Sea pearl strand, price upon request, available at Neiman Marcus

KNT navy double breasted blazer, $6,995, available at Stanley Korshak

Maison Margiela distressed logo t-shirt in vintage black, $645, available at Traffic L.A.

The Row Carlisle jean, $690, available at The Conservatory

I adore any spectator sport where both the athletes and those in the stands look stylish. Honestly, there are only a handful of those matches. Granted the march into the arena for a football or basketball game, as a friend in the luxury fashion world remarked to me the other day — has become a runway of sorts for the likes of Tom Ford and Thom Browne (Travis Kelce’s recent entry in head-to-toe Thom Browne made immediate news). But alas, the fans in those coliseums are rarely dressed for the occasion. So, when I heard that this year’s Dallas Open tickets were on sale, I thought sign me up for a fashionable afternoon (or evening — matches are taking place throughout the day) of players and people watching.

The Dallas Open, which in 2025 is being upgraded to an ATP 500 level tournament, is scheduled for February 1 through 9 and is moving from its former location at Southern Methodist University to the Ford Center at The Star (connected to the world corporate headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys) in Frisco. The tournament will feature 7,000 seats on Stadium Court, a general seating Grandstand Court, and access to four visible practice courts. If you enjoy an afternoon watching some of the hottest stars swing their racquets, then you won’t be disappointed. Some of those playing as part of this year’s lineup vying for the $2.8 million in prize money include Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Casper Ruud, and Taylor Fritz — who is a brand ambassador for the official apparel partner of the tournament, Boss.

Suggestions On How to Get Noticed Off The Court at the Dallas Open

If you are standing in front of your wardrobe questioning “what shall I wear,” well might I suggest some ideas. For the girls I say one of two options (or if you are going twice, you can try both). First off think slightly more formal – perhaps for a date night or a festive night out to the courts with the girls. Go with a dress, and more specifically shirtdress.

Hopefully everyone has seen the tennis movie, Challengers, and is a fan of the looks that Jonathan Anderson (creative director of both Loewe and J.W. Anderson) created for the stars. The fitted light blue long-sleeved shirt dress that Zendaya has on early in the film that is paired with Chanel espadrilles and lots of layered gold jewelry (with quite a few Cartier pieces in that mix) has stayed in my mind ever since seeing the sexy flick at the theater. Channel that and perhaps head to The Conservatory to purchase their Gabriele Hearst Jane Prince Of Wales black and ivory one or Forty Five Ten’s slightly edgier version — The ActN1 deconstructed shirtdress in black. No need to do a fussy shoe and slip on your favorite pair of Gucci loafers to complete the look.

The second option is to go dressed down but still chic. I’ve long been a fan of boyfriend jeans and think they can work for the day or evening (or as a transitional garment from work to cocktails). Pair it with a yummy cashmere sweater or a statement bow blouse and you might catch the attention of one of the players on the court. Generally speaking, I think the Gap actually has great options for those jeans and J.Crew is what I often suggest for a perfect-fit cashmere sweater. If you want to elevate the entire look then grab jewelry out of your safe. I’d say some Margot McKinney pearls and a tennis bracelet will give you RME (Rich Mom Energy like Zendaya from Challengers).

For boys go with a simple, slightly tailored look. The Row’s black Carlisle jeans are a perfect wardrobe staple (you could likely wear them at least once a week). Pair them with a worn-in Maison Margiela t-shirt and a KNT double breasted navy blazer and you’ll be the most polished, yet still casual (since you don’t have on a button-up shirt and tie) gent at the Open. For shoes, I’d say keep it simple and old school with a pair of Stan Smith Adidas.

You might’ve noticed I didn’t suggest any handbags — which I always do when doing a roundup of outfit ideas. Unfortunately, most stadiums and arenas hosting sporting matches or concerts now prohibit them entirely or have specific guidelines as to what is allowed. Honestly, most of those guidelines are generally confusing and I often have the fear that the Thom Browne crossbody that I thought was smaller than the measurements on the website would be denied access at the door and I’d be left leaving it with security or not even going in. That’s why the outfits I’ve suggested have pockets and best not to bring much with you.

Hopefully, I’ll notice you looking your best one day soon at the Dallas Open. I’ll be sure to give you a wink and an approving nod.

