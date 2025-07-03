The 7 Buzziest Retail Openings in Dallas and Fort Worth

In the Forward Store, Golden Goose offers REPAIR and REMAKE services that allow customers to refurbish products (from any brand!) and give them a second life. (Courtesy)

Every time we announce a new retail store opening in Dallas, my Houston friends text me. “Dallas gets everything!” they write, miffed. Honestly, they’re not wrong. Dallas continues to attract the most luxurious stores and innovative retail concepts in the country. Below, we’ve included a few that we are particularly excited to brag about.

Upon a friend’s recent shopping trip to Galleria Dallas, she told me that a line of hundreds of people snaked throughout the expansive shopping center. “I had to follow the line and see where it led,” she said. The yellow brick road led to POP MART, the “market-leading character-based entertainment company” and “global champion of designer toy culture,” which opened to great fanfare this spring. Clearly, that fanfare rages on, with guests eagerly clamoring for — what else?— Labubus! POP MART is located on Level 3 near Center Court at Galleria Dallas, but who knows where the line begins!

Another buzzy store that just opened? Golden Goose recently unveiled their third Forward Store in the United States at NorthPark Center, following successful openings of the innovative retail concept in New York City and Miami. The Forward Store, which draws inspiration from the brand’s Venetian headquarters, “embodies Golden Goose’s commitment to responsible practices, offering a space dedicated to product preservation and reinvention.” In the Forward Store, Golden Goose offers REPAIR and REMAKE services that allow customers to refurbish products (from any brand!) and give them a second life. A co-creation program! A bespoke program! A cobbler’s corner! A music room! A “Con Amor Corner!” Golden Goose’s Forward Store offers it all.

Galleria Dallas announced that Netflix House, the “permanent, year-round home for Netflix fans,” is slated to open at the end of 2025. Centered around immersive experiences that coincide with popular shows from the streaming platform like Stranger Things and Squid Game, Netflix House will also have an onsite restaurant, NETFLIX BITES, as well as the Netflix RePLAY game room and an exclusive merch shop. A Netflix House in Philadelphia is scheduled to open at the same time, with one in Las Vegas scheduled for 2027. You know we love to be first!

Alo, the wellness brand with a cult-like following on social media, will open in late fall at Galleria Dallas in the Level 1 space next to Sephora, making it downright *efficient* for the TikTok girlies to stock up on Alo’s best-selling leggings and skincare at the same time. The brand combines fashion and function and sells “studio-to-street” clothing for women and men, as well as miscellaneous athletic gear and skincare products.

Earlier this month, we excitedly broke the news that Milanese brand La DoubleJ will open its second stateside store — and first in Texas — at Highland Park Village this September. La DoubleJ makes perfect sense here because Dallasites share an affection for bold prints and vibrant hues. Oh, and we love to entertain! The true lifestyle brand offers everything from Italian-crafted plates to colorful made-in-Murano glassware, though we’re quite partial to La DoubleJ’s swishy dresses trimmed in feathers. Lastly, to prepare you for the opening, let me bolster your confidence by assuring you that the brand’s name has no European pronunciation. It’s quite simply a riff on J.J. Martin (the founder)’s name!

Call us your go-to source for the buzziest retail news because we also announced that Miu Miu will debut its first Texas location at Highland Park Village this fall. Considered Prada’s cool little sister, Miu Miu continues to forge her own path and is experiencing tremendous growth in conjunction with the resurgence of 1990s trends by Gen Z. The Dallas location will carry ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, fashion jewelry, and accessories when it opens in the space previously occupied by Dior. Perhaps you need a $1,490 Beau bag charm for your Beau bag?

Lastly, we recently received word that beloved Dallas-based boutique Forty Five Ten will open in Fort Worth in mid-September at 3220 W. Seventh Street. The store will offer women’s apparel, accessories, fine jewelry, and home decor, “each thoughtfully chosen to reflect the spirit and style of Fort Worth,” according to Plug PR. Fort Worth’s Forty Five Ten will also include a dining option, Cafe Mirador, which will be similar to Dallas’ Mirador, only smaller and more intimate.

