A Visitor’s Guide to Shopping in Dallas During the World Cup

Tucked away on the second floor of Highland Park Village above Chanel, you’ll find a curated collection of designers from founder Brian Bolke called The Conservatory. (Photo by BECKLEY)

NorthPark Center is home to 200-plus retailers with an art collection any museum would die to have. (Courtesy)

FIFA — the Fédération Internationale de Football Association or, for most of us, big-time soccer — brings the FIFA World Cup 2026 to Dallas this month. Our FIFA fever began in 2022 when the global governing body of soccer announced that of the 16 host cities this year, the largest number of matches (nine, to be exact) will be held here at AT&T Stadium, as well as a semi-final. A little trivia for you: Dallas previously hosted FIFA World Cup matches in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl.

It’s been estimated that the economic impact of the World Cup in North Texas will be $1.5 to $2.1 billion. So, if you’re in town for the festivities, here is our guide for a summer filled with shopping.

Cabana, Canary, and Clove r

This trio of boutiques on West Lovers Lane, created by local it-Girl Merry Vose, offers pieces for any occasion — whether you’re heading to a World Cup game or one from our recommended sip and savor spots.

The Conservatory

Tucked away on the second floor of Highland Park Village above Chanel, you’ll find a curated collection of designers from founder Brian Bolke, as well as jewelry and an intriguing assortment for the home. Save time for a drink or the Brian Bowl at the Teak Room, the restaurant at the back of the store with views of the Dallas Country Club.

Forty Five Ten

This luxury downtown boutique is adjacent to another tourist spot, Tony Tasset’s Eye sculpture (you can’t make a trip to Dallas without an Insta selfie beside this looming eye). Here for your purchasing pleasure, you’ll find designers Thom Browne, Celine, Jil Sander, and more. We recommend tea service at Mirador, located on the top floor with sweeping views of the skyline. But make your reservation fast, as open spots vanish quickly.

Grange Hall

This may be the most divinely eclectic apothecary in the world. Browse divine jewelry, candles from obscure European designers, and more caviar spoons to add to your burgeoning collection of those dining necessities.

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Highland Park Village

You can easily spend an entire afternoon strolling through this outdoor mecca, which was originally built in 1931 and maintains its Mediterranean Spanish-style architectural influences to this day. Here you’ll find dozens of high-end boutiques, including Celine, Chanel, Fendi, Harry Winston, Miu Miu (one of the more recent additions), Tom Ford, Valentino, and Dior.

Knox Street

This burgeoning walkable ‘hood has all you need in terms of shopping — home (Restoration Hardware), luxury consignment (a brick-and-mortar outpost of The RealReal), tech (Apple Store), and clothing (Sid and Ann Mashburn, among others). After a stroll, if you still want to log more steps on your Fitbit, the Katy Trail is right there.

Neiman Marcus Downtown

All roads lead back to Neiman Marcus when you talk about retail in Dallas. This OG dates back to 1914 and still has the vibe of the destination of ladies who lunch (and when they do, it’s at The Zodiac, located on the top level) and shop for galas, charity lunches, and garden soirées. Get to it before it closes this September.

NorthPark Center

This indoor shopping destination is home to 200-plus retailers with an art collection any museum would die to have.

Stanley Korshak

With a storied history as sprawling as any Texas vista, Stanley Korshak was brought to Dallas by local oil heiress Caroline Rose-Hunt as a luxury retailer in the courtyard of shops at the Crescent Hotel in 1986. Recently it entered into a partnership with the Mitchell Stores, which has outposts on both coasts. You’ll find lots for the ladies, but also one of the most extensive offerings of designer duds for men in the city.

Vintage Martini

Named by Vogue as one of the best vintage consignment stores in the world. You’ll find everything from 1970s Saint Laurent smoking jackets to recent-era Chanel flap bags.

Located in a little town within our hamlet, Victory Park. Score some Isabel Marant (women’s and men’s collections), Raquel Allegra, and Thierry Lasry.