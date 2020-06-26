8 Perfect Venues for Intimate Dallas Weddings

Arlington Hall is one of the most iconic places in Dallas to have a wedding.

It’s a strange time to be planning a wedding. The big day — often the most magical day of a couple’s life — is one of the many celebrations that’s been hindered by the pandemic. And the future for those asking to save the date may be hard to navigate for some time.

But don’t worry, Dallas and Dallas area wedding venues have begun adapting to the times (or arriving just in the nick of time), offering more intimate, pandemic-appropriate events. From “Quarantine Packages” for up to 10 guests to charming indoor and outdoor spaces, these top Dallas venues will make your wedding day special.

The Filter Building

2810 White Rock Road, Lakewood

Located at the southwest shore of White Rock Lake, the historic Filter Building is the perfect spot to host a more intimate wedding and reception. The exposed, 1920s-era brick, concrete floors, and original iron trusses of the Main Hall offer a unique backdrop for your lakeside nuptials. The venue also boasts a beautiful outdoor space overlooking White Rock.

The Court Room at The Venue at 400 features hand carved wood wainscoting, restored French painted ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. (Courtesy)

The Venue at 400

400 N. Ervay Street, Downtown

Hidden in downtown Dallas, The Venue at 400 is located atop the United States Post Office and Court House. The historic, 1930s building features an indoor Court Room, which includes hand carved wood wainscoting, restored French painted ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. But true gem of The Venue is the rooftop garden, which offers incredible views of downtown Dallas.

The Schoolhouse

1601 Chalk Hill Road, West Dallas

A Dallas landmark, The Schoolhouse opened in 1923 and has welcomed hundreds of students, including Bonnie Parker (one half of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde). As it nears its 100th birthday, the historic building recently underwent a renovation, and now serves as an airy, elegant destination for weddings and more. The bright white walls and natural light are straight from a Pinterest wedding board, and its current packages keep safety during the pandemic into serious consideration. From “microweddings” to iDo ($1,300) and MiniLope packages ($2,200), rates are available for up to 10 people including the couple.

Classic Turtle Creek wedding venue, Arlington Hall, is back to hosting intimate weddings. (Courtesy)

Arlington Hall at Turtle Creek Park

3333 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Turtle Creek

The classic Dallas wedding destination situated atop beautiful Turtle Creek Park, Arlington Hall offers plenty of space for smaller wedding parties to spread out. The 30s-era building was carefully restored in 2002 and offers several indoor and outdoor event options, from the formal garden and terraces to the park’s stately portico.

The Rosewood Mansion’s new lawn and private garden.

Rosewood Mansion

2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Turtle Creek

There are three beautiful locations to hold a wedding at the elegant Dallas hotel. The Mansion Lawn has Italian-inspired motifs and is one of the prettiest outdoor spaces to celebrate the big day. There’s also the Promenade and Pavilion, an indoor space with floor to ceiling windows, as well as the Mansion Garden and Shepard King Suite. Perfect spots for an intimate wedding celebration.

Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

8525 Garland Road

Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is one of the most magical outdoor venues in the city. You can have a quaint ceremony in one of the gardens with incredible scenery. With daytime and nighttime options, venues range from the “Secret Garden” to the the incredibly intimate Karen’s Gazebo.

Hotel Crescent Court

400 Crescent Court, Uptown

For a smaller wedding, Uptown’s Hotel Crescent Court has the perfect outdoor courtyard garden. Intimate and romantic, the space also connects to an airy indoor garden room as a place to gather or cool off during the summer heat.

Sanger Mansion (Courtesy of Bella Mansions)

Sanger Mansion (Coming 2021)

2101 South Stemmons Street, Sanger

One of our most highly anticipated wedding venues (located just about an hour northwest of Dallas) is Sanger Mansion, which will soon open booking for 2021. Previously an abandoned mansion off of I-35 in Sanger, the building has been transformed into a beautiful wedding venue by Isabel Ramey of Bella Mansions. If you’re looking for vintage charm just outside of the city, this place is for you. The new venue will have an incredible floating spiral staircase and space to accommodate smaller indoor and outdoor weddings.