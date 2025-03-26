Deutsch Fine Jewelry Hosts Elizabeth Locke Trunk Show in Houston This Week

She creates beloved, modern and expertly crafted jewelry that is sure to stand the test of time.

Since its founding in 1929 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Deutsch Fine Jewelry has been raising the bar for extraordinary jewelry. For more than 95 years, the small business has specialized in personalized and bespoke pieces. Now located in Houston, the jeweler is entrenched in the community, giving back to a myriad of charities and helping Texans of all generations look their best.

From Rolex to TUDOR to John Apel to engagement rings that are sure to make her say “I do,” Deutsch Fine Jewelry carries it all. And, on March 28 and March 29, Deutsch Fine Jewelry will feature one of those beloved designers by hosting an Elizabeth Locke trunk show.

A luxury jewelry designer, Elizabeth Locke masterfully blends old-world and new-world techniques, as well as motifs, to create timeless pieces. Since 1988, she has been inspired by ancient artifacts, 18th and 19th-century works of art, and world-renowned museums. The result? Beloved, modern, and expertly crafted jewelry that is sure to stand the test of time and be passed down from generation to generation.

Elizabeth Locke relies on more than just diamonds and gold to make her pieces shine. She incorporates unconventional materials, including actual Roman artifacts. Her expansive collection features pendants, earrings, and charms, many of which use Roman coins — set in gold frames and accented with diamonds and gemstones — dating back more than a thousand years. Not only do these coins perfectly accent the jewelry, but they allow collectors the chance to be a part of human history.

The designer also uses intaglio gemstones and resin casts, yet another nod to Ancient Rome throughout her collection. “Intaglio” is a relief image that is delicately carved into the face of a gemstone, amber, or glass. Both Ancient Roman intaglio pieces, as well as the Venetian Glass intaglios of modern Italy, serve as inspiration for Elizabeth Locke.

But perhaps it’s the micromosaics that are the most mesmerizing pieces in Elizabeth Locke’s collection. Each micromosaic pendant, earring, or charm is outfitted with a yellow gold frame and sparkling gemstone accents. The images consist of tiny shards of enamel glass that are arranged in a tiny mosaic art piece — some feature full landscapes and portraits, while others are intricate depictions of various flora and fauna. Created using magnifying glasses and microscopes, each piece is painstakingly handmade and lovingly crafted into an entirely unique design.

Join Deutsch Fine Jewelry on March 28 and March 29 for this special, one-of-a-kind Elizabeth Locke Trunk Show.