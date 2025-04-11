DiamondsDirect
Shop diamonds and other gemstones at Diamonds Direct's new Fort Worth showroom. (Courtesy)

The jeweler’s eighth store in Texas overall, Diamonds Direct is now open by TCU.

Tennis bracelets are aplenty at Diamonds Direct. (Courtesy)

Diamonds Direct also sells timepieces. (Courtesy)

Diamonds Direct adheres to the Kimberley Process for ethical diamonds. (Courtesy)

Fashion / Shopping

Fort Worth Gets a Dazzling New Jewelry Store — Your First Look at Diamonds Direct

Ethically Sourced Diamonds Come to Cowtown

BY // 04.11.25
Fort Worth’s first Diamonds Direct location has debuted across from University Park Village. The dazzling new jewelry store held its ribbon-cutting ceremony just this morning with the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. This is the third Diamonds Direct in North Texas, after successful launches in Dallas and Frisco.

“Both the Dallas and Frisco locations were seeing customers coming in from Fort Worth zip codes, so we wanted to be closer to our customers instead of them having to drive,” says Gwen Herrera, the general manager of the new Fort Worth Store. “Expansion into Fort Worth made perfect sense.”

This is the jeweler’s eighth store in Texas overall. Diamonds Direct opened its first direct-to-the-public showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1995 and has since expanded to Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. The company debuted its first store in The Woodlands last summer.

The new showroom at 1585 Old University Drive boasts 5,600 square feet of retail space and includes luxe engagement rings, diamond bands, diamond and gemstone bracelets, timepieces, men’s rings, earrings, necklaces, and more. Customers are welcome to walk in and browse or set up an appointment with an in-house specialist.

A leader in ethical diamond sourcing, Diamonds Direct adheres to the Kimberley Process, which means that their diamonds come from conflict-free sources. The Kimberley Process was established in 2003 by the United Nations to prevent conflict diamonds, or rough diamonds used by rebel movements to finance wars.

Diamonds Direct offers after-the-sale perks such as complimentary jewelry maintenance and a 110 percent upgrade policy. In addition to jewelry sales, the company does repairs, appraisals, custom designs, and cleanings.

As both the Dallas and Frisco stores are working with local charities (including Behind Every Door, the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball, and more), the Fort Worth location is also eager to get connected with local charities to give back to the community.

