Dolly Parton Debuts Second Jewelry Collection with Texas-Based Kendra Scott

This second collection from the duo honors Parton's legacy "through handcrafted designs infused with heartfelt symbolism and personal storytelling." (Photo courtesy of Kendra Scott)

Dolly Parton recently debuted a jewelry collection with Texas-based Kendra Scott, which was inspired by Parton's most famous love song, "I Will Always Love You." (Photo courtesy of Kendra Scott)

I hate to make sweeping generalizations, but everyone (everyone!) loves Dolly. I’m talking about Dolly Parton, of course, but you already knew that. Year after year, she remains one of our national treasures.

The universally beloved multi-hyphenate singer recently debuted a jewelry collection with Texas-based Kendra Scott, inspired by Parton’s most famous love song, “I Will Always Love You.” This second collection from the duo honors Parton’s legacy “through handcrafted designs infused with heartfelt symbolism and personal storytelling.”

“Every piece in this collection is a reminder to lead with love, authenticity, and shine your light in the world, just like Dolly has always done. Inspired by one of her most iconic songs, you’ll find heart and butterfly motifs throughout this collection, representing everything Dolly stands for,” says founder and Chief Creative Officer, Kendra Scott. “Dolly is a true icon that means so much to so many of us, and I am thrilled to pay homage to her hit song in this special way.”

The collection includes 10 styles, with prices starting at $70. According to the press release, the collection is filled with “layered meaning, mirroring the emotional depth of the song that inspired it.” The thoughtfully-chosen symbols “invite fans to find their own stories in the pieces, celebrating themes of love, transformation, and authenticity.”

A highlight from the collection is the Harlow Statement Necklace ($298), which Parton is wearing in the photo above. It perfectly blends an iconic silhouette of Kendra Scott with Parton’s signature charm and love of feminine colors. “A celebration of music, fashion, and female empowerment,” this limited-edition collection honors the themes of the song, which was later catapulted into the zeitgeist even further by Whitney Houston’s iconic rendition.

Scott and Parton share a passion for philanthropy, which is rooted in their shared values of generosity, individuality, and community. Committed to improving childhood literacy, the entrepreneurs and philanthropists are supporting both of their signature initiatives —Kendra Scott Foundation’s Yellow Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library — with the aim to “bring books, inspiration, and joy to children across the country, one story at a time.”

Both Southern ladies practice what they preach. Since 2010, Kendra Scott’s brand has donated more than $65 million to philanthropic organizations, remaining true to their founding philosophy of family, fashion, and philanthropy.

I don’t know about you, but I will always love… shopping a collection that gives back.

The Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott collection is now available online and in stores.