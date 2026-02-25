Top Fort Worth Dentist Offers Comprehensive Care for Patients of All Ages — Inside Bender Dental

Dr. Madera has been practicing for almost eight years and is bilingual in both English and Spanish.

Dr. Bender knew she wanted to be a dentist early in life, loving both the science and the art required of dentists.

Dr. Bender and Dr. Madera understand anxiety can strike at the dentist, and they're here to help.

Let’s be honest, going to the dentist rarely ranks on people’s “top things to do” list. However, for Fort Worth families, Bender Dental makes the process even more personal and enjoyable. Because in Cowtown, it’s just better when it’s local.

A native Fort Worthian, Dr. Amy Bender graduated from Southwest High School and Austin College. She knew she wanted to be a dentist early in life, loving both the science and the art required of dentists. She’s been practicing since 1998 and has watched whole families grow up, truly ingrained in the Fort Worth community and culture.

“Good dental health is directly linked to overall good health, so finding a good family dentist is essential,” says Dr. Bender.

Recently, she brought on Dr. Maria Madera to the practice. Dr. Madera is a graduate of the University of Texas, Arlington, and Texas A&M University School of Dentistry. (Fun fact: Dr. Bender graduated from the same school, then known as the Baylor University School of Dentistry!) She’s been practicing for almost eight years and brings her compassion and expertise to Bender Dental. Bilingual in both English and Spanish, Dr. Madera can offer comfort to patients in both languages.

Bender Dental offers services for the whole family, from toddlers to grandparents, so it’s truly a one-stop dental shop.

“We take children as young as two,” says Dr. Bender. “We start with a ‘Happy Visit.’ We show them around the office and talk. It’s really an appointment to talk to the parents and teach them how to teach their children to take care of their teeth. We talk about eating hard, crunchy foods like fruits and vegetables to stimulate bone growth instead of soft, mushy foods. We talk about brushing teeth. It’s really about planting seeds so the kids can get to know us, and the parents are more comfortable.”

For older patients, Bender Dental offers everything from a bi-annual cleaning to treatment for TMJ and “snore guards.” They also offer Invisalign and teeth whitening to ensure your smile is strong and bright. No matter if you need veneers, extractions, a bridge, implants, or dentures, Bender Dental is ready to bring your dental dreams to life.

And, if you’re feeling anxious about going to the dentist, you’re not alone. You can feel right at home at Bender Dental. They offer nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, if needed, so there’s nothing to fear.

“I have a lot of patients who are dental-phobic,” says Dr. Bender. “We work hard to gain their trust. We talk them through everything that we do during their appointment. Having someone poke around in your mouth is invasive, so we remember to be kind and take things slowly with people who need a little extra care.”

Thanks to the arrival of Dr. Madera, it’s never been more convenient to take care of your teeth. Bender Dental now offers appointments Monday through Friday. You can book appointments by calling their office at 817-207-9700 or on their website.

Here’s to keeping Fort Worth shining pearly white and bright!