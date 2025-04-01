Elizabeth Anthony Kicks Off Spring With Tuscany’s Anna Porcu

Vibrant flair and craftsmanship tell the most intimate of stories through Porcu's pieces.

The family-and-female-owned Elizabeth Anthony, Houston’s luxury boutique featuring two floors of the finest designer clothing, handbags, jewelry, and accessories, is kicking off the season by hosting Italian jewelry designer Anna Porcu on April 3 and 4.

The Spring trunk show will showcase iconic antique cameos reimagined and reset by Porcu, as well as mosaics and other heirloom works of art rescued and repurposed into amazing one-of-a-kind jewels.

One of the many esteemed jewelers presented at Elizabeth Anthony, Porcu is more than a designer, she’s an artist. Growing up in a family devoted to Italian antiquities, she developed a deep understanding and respect for the stories and provenance behind each of the treasures she brings to new life. Porcu translates museum-quality symbols of the past into truly personal, wearable art.

In Porcu’s pieces, the finest “made in Italy” traditions meet modern appeal through the marriage of intricately carved cameos with 18K gold, sterling silver, precious gemstones, and leather cuffs and necklaces. Each creation is unique, a historical crossroads of past and present, masculine and feminine, with ancient secrets to tell. Join Elizabeth Anthony in welcoming Anna, listen to her stories, and pick the special piece that tells yours.