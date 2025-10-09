Houston’s Elizabeth Anthony Hosts Designer Jennifer Maxwell of Leigh Maxwell Jewelry

At Leigh Maxwell, hand-selected precious gemstones are wrapped in the warmth of satin-finished gold, creating luxuriously casual jewelry that speaks to the hearts of women around the world.

Mark your calendars and make room in your jewelry boxes. American jewelry designer Jennifer Maxwell of Leigh Maxwell Jewelry is making a personal appearance at Houston boutique Elizabeth Anthony from Wednesday, October 22, to Friday, October 24. It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping. Or, to pick out a piece to frost yourself, as one of our favorite Texans likes to say.

Based in the Midwest since its beginning, Leigh Maxwell Jewelry was launched in 2017 to create pieces of jewelry of exceptional quality that express the beauty each of us carries within. As women, we all have memories we hold dear – a warm embrace, a gentle touch, or a deep belly laugh. Leigh Maxwell celebrates these things that make us each wonderfully unique, yet unite us.

The designer behind Leigh Maxwell Jewelry traveled the world as an international health physician before making an unexpected career change. As she collected handmade jewelry throughout her travels, Maxwell discovered her own creative talents and passion for jewelry design. Heavily influenced by the way women adorn themselves in various cultures and throughout time, Leigh Maxwell seeks to provide an outlet for women to express themselves through jewelry that is precious and wearable. These designs express our dreams, our memories, and our hearts.

True to its Midwestern roots, the pieces are handcrafted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Leigh Maxwell Jewelry is committed to the creation of designs showcasing the natural beauty of brilliant, precious gemstones. Wanderlust and a passion for ethically sourced gemstones serve as the driving force behind the designs of Leigh Maxwell Jewelry. At Leigh Maxwell, hand-selected precious gemstones are wrapped in the warmth of satin-finished gold, creating luxuriously casual jewelry that speaks to the hearts of women around the world.

Due to the brand’s commitment to meticulous craftsmanship and use of natural gems, Maxwell’s pieces are in limited production, making each one as unique as the woman who wears it. Only natural gemstones – formed miraculously in the earth, not in a lab – are used. The warm touch of solid 18K gold is combined with natural gemstones in simple, yet elegant designs, blurring the line between everyday luxury and special occasion wear. The pieces are to be worn and treasured as reminders of special milestones or relationships.

And now, Houstonians can see these pieces for themselves and meet Maxwell this month at beloved local boutique Elizabeth Anthony. A family business founded by Julie (Phillips) Roberts, Elizabeth Anthony is recognized as a luxury Houston retailer and is named after Roberts’ two children. With a focus on glamorous apparel, customer service, and trust, Houstonians turn to Elizabeth Anthony for all meaningful stages of life.

Be sure to swing by the boutique to check out Leigh Maxwell’s pieces and take home a thing or two — for yourself or for a loved one.