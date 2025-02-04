fbpx
Fashion / Shopping

A New Women’s Clothing Store Brings Stylish Looks to Fort Worth’s Boutique Row

On Camp Bowie, Elle Maxine Offers Much More Than Fashion

BY // 02.04.25
Sometimes all you need is a break from reality, where you grab an iced coffee and take a stroll through The Shops at Clearfork or the Stockyards, finding inspiration through home décor or a new top that’s perfect for an upcoming event. It’s called retail therapy, and for women, it can be relaxing while providing a sense of empowerment and creativity. For the owners of Elle Maxine, a new shop on Fort Worth’s Boutique Row, that’s exactly what they want their customers to experience.

“I want people to come here and spend time,” Samantha Drumm, co-owner of Elle Maxine, tells PaperCity. “Drop your kids off at school and come browse in an environment where you can waste time yet feed your soul.”

Located right off Camp Bowie next to Tokyo Café and Indigo Yoga, the shop is the brainchild of Drumm and her business partner, Brittany Voxland, who met playing kickball in 2009. They reconnected in 2020 after both starting separate marketing businesses and decided to combine their businesses into one firm called Project Social.

After having her first baby, Voxland started working in retail but left to help other businesses with their marketing efforts. When she returned to retail, she knew that Drumm was the right partner for her new clothing store.

“Things naturally fell into place,” says Voxland. “The space we found was already set up with dressing rooms, and from the day we got the keys until the day we opened was just 60 days.”

Walk into Elle Maxine today and you’ll see pops of color and patterns throughout, with everything from peplum tops and vibrant maxi dresses to leather skirts and denim jackets. There are also shoes, jewelry, and gifting items, plus statement bags and pieces that are perfect for all holidays. Recent favorites of mine include an evil eye clutch that’s fitting for tropical travel and a ski sweater with a skier gliding down the snow, which screams Vail, Aspen, or Jackson Hole. And if it’s a gift, the team does gift wrapping to create a gorgeous gift for your loved one. Voxland says the clothing is on par with Fort Worth trends, noting they stock lots of bright colors, denim, dresses, stripes, elevated athleisure, and sets.

There’s even a stylist on board, who can help customers with personal shopping and outfit curation. Plus, Elle Maxine partners with local businesses for gift baskets and giveaways, and events are always happening, from sip-and-shops to fashion shows to seasonal and holiday gatherings.

“This area of Boutique Row is really special in Fort Worth,” says Voxland. “And we’re excited to be a part of this community.”

