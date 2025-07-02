Jumping Into Houston’s New Endospheres — Innovative Treatments From Italy Crop Up at The Houstonian’s Trellis Spa

To start, the pressure feels like a Swedish massage - light, yet not painful in the least.

Initially, your first body treatment is intended to flush out trapped toxins, stimulate circulation, and enhance lymphatic drainage. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of The Trellis Spa and Endospheres)

Utilizing a patented method labeled compressive micro-vibration designed to improve those skin imperfections, this body refinishing solution, Endospheres, was developed 15 years ago in Italy by inventor Gianluca Cavalletti and his father, Romeo Cavalletti. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of The Trellis Spa and Endospheres)

When the focus shifts to your face, neck, and décolletage, a smaller wand with a similar construction is used. Like the body wand, the treatment is customized to your specific needs. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of The Trellis Spa and Endospheres)

The Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is offering an exclusive pop-up this summer: The Endosphere.

An all-over body treatment, Endospheres can also target problem areas like hips, buttocks, and belly repeatedly during a session at Trellis Spa.

It’s doubtful there isn’t a woman alive — or man for that matter — who wouldn’t wish to banish their stubborn cellulite. Now, there’s a new non-invasive treatment that can address that dimpled-looking skin, along with providing a host of other aesthetic and health benefits, and it’s popping up at The Trellis Spa at The Houstonian for an exclusive two-month run this July and August.

Utilizing a patented method labeled compressive micro-vibration designed to improve those skin imperfections, this body refinishing solution, called Endospheres, was developed 15 years ago in Italy by Gianluca Cavalletti and his father Romeo Cavalletti. While popular for years throughout Europe and the United Kingdom, the Cavalleti’s third-generation Evolution machine, the most advanced yet, is just emerging in spas stateside.

Besides reportedly reducing the appearance of cellulite and problem area fat deposits, the FDA-approved Endospheres treatment can tighten and improve your skin’s elasticity, promote collagen production, not to mention subtly reshape sagging skin and tone your underlying muscles.

Inside The Endospheres

This June, I underwent a series of six Endospheres treatments on both my face and body, while the Cavalleti’s Italian expert trained The Trellis staff on the devices’ myriad uses. During the initial session, your body is scanned with a thermographic camera to detect the level of inflammation and fluid retention you’re carrying.

Next, your attendant determines which of the four rotating applicators is most suitable to start. The applicator reminds me of an abacus, but with 55 beaded spheres in constant rotation, which can vary from the softest silicone beads to the hardest, medical-grade spheres often used for treating swelling caused by lymphedema. Coupled with low-frequency sound waves that range from 29 to 360 Hz, the pulsed rhythmic sensation feels like a massage gun vibrating at varying speeds.

Your first body treatment is intended to flush out trapped toxins, stimulate circulation and enhance lymphatic drainage. To start, the pressure feels like a Swedish massage — light, yet not painful in the least. As the session progresses, the pressure deepens much like a deep tissue massage. In one’s problem areas, like the belly, hips and glutes, the most pressure is applied in an effort to break down those fat fibroblasts.

When the focus shifts to your face, neck, and décolletage, a smaller wand with a similar construction is used. Like the body wand, the treatment is customized to your specific needs. The rejuvenating facial treatment also works to stimulate microcirculation, reduce puffiness, bring out your facial contours and brighten your complexion. You’ll likely see fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and the swelling under your eyes is often reduced too.

Overall, I’ve seen a subtle but impressive reshaping and toning of my problem areas — specifically in my case, the hips and thighs. This is accomplished by using the large wand at a higher frequency.

Results can last indefinitely if coupled with healthful eating and exercise, with maintenance suggested annually. (For some impressive before and after photos be sure to check Endosphere’s website where you’ll find some remarkable results even after just one, three or a half a dozen sessions.)

Now down to the nitty-gritty. The 60-minute Endospheres Body Sculpting Ritual costs $295 for a single service, the 45-minute Endospheres Lifting and Drainage Facial Treatment single service is $250, and combining both the body and face, the 90-minute Signature Endospheres Face and Body Experience is $395 a session with packages of six and 12 treatments available.

For more details, contact The Trellis Spa at The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak Lane, (713) 685-6790.