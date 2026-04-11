VIP Fashion Party Takes Over Houston’s Hotel Granduca — Falling For Etro

The colorful looks of Etro's spring/summer 2026 collection on view for a VIP showing at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Johnny Than) (Photo by Johnny Than)

The colorful looks of Etro's spring/summer 2026 collection on view for a VIP showing at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Johnny Than)

The colorful looks of Etro's spring/summer 2026 collection on view for a VIP showing at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Johnny Than)

The colorful looks of Etro's spring/summer 2026 collection on view for a VIP showing at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Johnny Than) (Photo by Johnny Than)

The colorful looks of Etro's spring/summer 2026 collection on view for a VIP showing at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Johnny Than)

Detail of the Etro handbag collection on view for a VIP showing at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Etro handbag collection on view for a VIP showing at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Johnny Than)

Paisley Witkowski, Aelita Medina at the exclusive Etro/PaperCity fashion event at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Johnny Than)

The colorful looks of Etro's spring/summer 2026 collection on view for a VIP showing at Hotel Granduca (Photo by Johnny Than)

Swoon. That was the reaction that swept through the clutch gathered in the Alba Room of Houston’s Hotel Granduca when Etro and PaperCity partnered up for a VIP, invitation-only afternoon of sipping, socializing and shopping through the Italian luxury house’s impressive spring/summer 2026 collection.

Few among the femmes and sprinkling of gents could resist taking home at least one selection from the various pieces celebrating the richness of vibrant color that Etro is known for. That was a plus for the Pin Oak Charity Horse Show as 10 percent of sales were dedicated to that popular nonprofit.

Highlight for some among the shoppers were the show-stopping capes while others were taken with the terribly chic jacquard and brocade pants ensembles and the to-die-for handbags. Of course, all adored the signature paisley patterns, the bright colors and the bold imagination that punctuated the entire collection.

We loved the Boho Maximalism of the collection with its ruffles, fringe and flowing silks. It’s a fashion sensibility that suits our personal exuberance for the spirited oeuvre of Etro.

Special host Paisley Witkowski was particularly fetching in her Etro silk dress in a flora and fauna print with matching scarf. We coveted her smashing handbag — the linen-blend Kalispera bag with embroidery and fringe. Interestingly, this fashionista is a welding and metallurgical engineer, born and raised in Canada and now living in Houston.

Not the career that would come to mind when considering high-end Italian fashion. But Witkowski rocks the look.

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PC Seen: Aelita Medina, Alexandra Andresen, Rachel Sumang, Alicia Smith, Carlos Castroparedes, Mary Ann Mason, Karen Mayell, Brittany De Orbegoso, Alexandra Andresen, Jessica and Lucky Obaseki, Maryellen Sutton, Bianca Kicovic, Barbara O’Niell, Monica Bickers, and Grecia Smith.