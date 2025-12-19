The Romance of Two Heritage Brands — Tenenbaum Jewelers and New York Jeweler Oscar Heyman Come Together

In 1971 Oscar Heyman was honored to receive the commission to create a replica of the Society of the Cincinnati historic 1784 badge, of which George Washington was the first president. Left, Oscar Heyman replica and right, the original 1784 badge.

Elizabeth Taylor at the 1970 Academy Awards wearing the diamond necklace with the Cartier 69.4 carat Taylor-Burton diamond as a pendant. The magnificent pear-shaped diamond necklace was designed by Oscar Heyman and Brothers for Cartier before Heyman began designing under its own name. Bettmann/Getty image from the book "Oscar Heyman: the Jewelers' Jeweler," Museum of Fine Arts Boston Publications

A stunning diamond, emerald, platinum and gold gardenia brooch made in 1939 for Black, Starr & Frost - Gorham, before Oscar Heyman began designing under its own name. Image from the book "Oscar Heyman: the Jewelers' Jeweler," Museum of Fine Arts Boston Publications

A 1929 diamond and platinum ornament created by Oscar Heyman & Brothers, the company name until later years when it was changed to Oscar Heyman. Image from the book "Oscar Heyman: the Jewelers' Jeweler," Museum of Fine Arts Boston Publications

Marjorie Merriweather Post's spectacular emerald brooch carved in India in the 17th and 18th centuries, was part of an Edwardian and Deco design created by Oscar Heyman and Brothers in 1929, the company name until later years when it was changed to Oscar Heyman. Image from the book "Oscar Heyman: the Jewelers' Jeweler," Museum of Fine Arts Boston Publications

Master jeweler Oscar Heyman has created extraordinary jewelry since 1912 — each piece handmade, signed and numbered in its Madison Avenue atelier. From creating the magnificent pear-shaped diamond necklace for the legendary 69.42-carat Taylor-Burton diamond owned by Cartier which Elizabeth Taylor wore to the 1970 Academy Awards, to creating Evelyn Lauder’s 6.54-carat fancy intense pink diamond ring that sold in 2012 at Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels Auction for $8.5 million, Heyman has crafted jewelry history.

Often referred to as the jeweler’s jeweler, Oscar Heyman began its storied ascent by creating private-label intricate jewels with superior gemstones for some of the world’s most recognized jewelry houses — Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, Cartier — and top jewelry retailers around the world. As Oscar Heyman’s star rose and its jewels were recognized for their bold, distinct design and craftsmanship, the jeweler began creating under his own name.

Tony Bradfield, owner of Tenenbaum Jewelers in Houston and San Antonio, has had a long relationship with Oscar Heyman, purchasing exquisite estate pieces since the 1980s, and is now the exclusive retailer for Oscar Heyman’s contemporary jewels in both Houston and San Antonio.

“This is an incredible nod of confidence to Tenenbaum,” Bradfield says. “To have a family owned business like Oscar Heyman select Tenenbaum Jewelers for two important markets in the country.”

From his 8,500-square-foot Houston emporium fronting Westheimer near River Oaks District, Bradfield researches and plans his acquisitions of estate and vintage jewels — jewels with personality, originality, impeccable craftsmanship, quality and rarity in the marketplace catch his eye. Exceptional vintage and estate pieces from David Webb, Cartier, Verdura, Tiffany, & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, Yard, Taffin, Tony Duquette, Belperron, JAR, and Oscar Heyman have passed through, as well as fine vintage watches from Patek Philippe, Rolex, IWC, Cartier, Bulgari, and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

The secret to the estate-jewelry treasure hunt lies in relationships. In 2010 when Bradfield purchased Tenenbaum Jewelers, the company had deep relationships with Houston’s wealthy. These relationships were then — and now — key to obtaining important jewels that are new to the market and have not passed through multiple auction houses.

Through the years, Bradfield has added current fine watch and jewelry collections to Tenenbaum’s trove and is the authorized retailer for Blancpain, Glashutte Original and Girard-Perregaux watches, as well as jewels from Buccellati, Temple St. Clair and Seaman Schepps, among others, with Oscar Heyman the jewel in the Tennenbaum crown.

Tenenbaum Jewelers is located at 4310 Westheimer Road

Additional Reporting by Anne Lee Phillips.