Extravagant Gifts To Dream About — The Season’s Best Statement Making Presents

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here, and who doesn’t want to be the gift-giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is kicking off its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual presents, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

First up: Extravagant Gifts.

Sometimes we should get exactly what we want. The holiday season is no time for restraint. It’s the one moment of the year where excess can almost feel not only appropriate, but practically a self-healing tool. The art of living well is something everyone deserves.

For those who prioritize needs over wants, this Extravagant Gift Guide celebrates the unapologetically opulent. They may not be the most practical gifts, but they’re sure to delight. Why settle for an ordinary bottle of champagne when you can get one that comes in a beautifully crafted Louis Vuitton trunk case?

Cover a home in scents from a Flamingo Estate candle set or cozy up with ultra-soft, sumptuous sheets from SFERRA. Judith Leiber’s crystal-encrusted camera clutch turns any party entrance into performance art. And because game night deserves a little luxury, Reflections Copenhagen and Brunello Cucinelli have transformed Mahjong and backgammon into objets d’art.

For those who collect experiences, not things (though why can’t we have both?), there’s Jet Linx’s private jet membership or Railbookers’ Around the World by Luxury Train journey, 60 days of wonder from the Alps to the Orient.

Whether it’s Tiffany’s sterling whistle (for summoning something else extravagant), Petrossian’s caviar set, or a diamond necklace that requires no occasion at all, these gifts for those with the means to not worry about prices are an indulgence. Or maybe just something to dream or aspire to be able to give and have one day.

After all, the most extravagant gift you can give (or receive) is permission to go all out.