Fashion / Shopping

Extravagant Gifts To Dream About — The Season’s Best Statement Making Presents

When Only True Wows Will Do

BY //
The Best Extravagant Gifts always impress and bring the wow.
Louis Vuitton Coffret Champagne
Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch
Hermes Bespoke Saddle
Emily P Wheeler Diamond Fringe 18K Yellow Gold Necklace
Monaco Yacht Show Visitor Pass
JURA GIGA 10 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Cold Brew
Tiffany Whistle
Montblanc High Artistry A Journey through Château de Versailles Limited Edition 3
Railbookers Around the World by Luxury Train Journey is an extravagant gift worth giving
SFERRA Giza 45 Sateen Sheets
The Elder Statesman Cashmere Blanket
Chrystal Backgammon Set
Brunello Cucinelli Walnut wood and Krion® Mahjong set
Judith Leiber Couture Camera Clutch Bag
Flamingo Estate Bonfire Candle Set
Assouline Rare Cars: The World's Most Exclusive Rides
Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here, and who doesn’t want to be the gift-giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is kicking off its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual presents, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

First up: Extravagant Gifts.

Sometimes we should get exactly what we want. The holiday season is no time for restraint. It’s the one moment of the year where excess can almost feel not only appropriate, but practically a self-healing tool. The art of living well is something everyone deserves. 

For those who prioritize needs over wants, this Extravagant Gift Guide celebrates the unapologetically opulent. They may not be the most practical gifts, but they’re sure to delight. Why settle for an ordinary bottle of champagne when you can get one that comes in a beautifully crafted Louis Vuitton trunk case?

Cover a home in scents from a Flamingo Estate candle set or cozy up with ultra-soft, sumptuous sheets from SFERRA. Judith Leiber’s crystal-encrusted camera clutch turns any party entrance into performance art. And because game night deserves a little luxury, Reflections Copenhagen and Brunello Cucinelli have transformed Mahjong and backgammon into objets d’art.

For those who collect experiences, not things (though why can’t we have both?), there’s Jet Linx’s private jet membership or Railbookers’ Around the World by Luxury Train journey, 60 days of wonder from the Alps to the Orient. 

Whether it’s Tiffany’s sterling whistle (for summoning something else extravagant), Petrossian’s caviar set, or a diamond necklace that requires no occasion at all, these gifts for those with the means to not worry about prices are an indulgence. Or maybe just something to dream or aspire to be able to give and have one day.

After all, the most extravagant gift you can give (or receive) is permission to go all out. 

EXTRAVAGANT GIFTS

Judith Leiber Couture Camera Clutch Bag
 
Camera Clutch Bag, Cosmo Jet
Judith Leiber Couture
Buy
Flamingo Estate Bonfire Candle Set
 
Bonfire Candle Set
Flamingo Estate
Buy
Brunello Cucinelli Walnut wood and Krion® Mahjong set
 
Walnut wood and Krion® Mahjong set
Brunello Cucinelli
Buy
Chrystal Backgammon Set
 
Chrystal Backgammon Set
Reflections Copenhagen
Buy
The Elder Statesman Cashmere Blanket
 
Striped Cashmere Blanket
The Elder Statesman
Buy
Assouline Rare Cars: The World's Most Exclusive Rides
 
Rare Cars: The World's Most Exclusive Rides
Assouline
Buy
 
Large Intarsia Watch Box
Loro Piana
Buy
Louis Vuitton Coffret Champagne
 
Coffret Champagne
Louis Vuitton
Buy
 
Caviar Quartet
Petrossian
Buy
Tiffany Whistle
 
Whistle
Tiffany 1837
Buy
JURA GIGA 10 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Cold Brew
 
10 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Cold Brew
JURA GIGA
Buy
Emily P Wheeler Diamond Fringe 18K Yellow Gold Necklace
 
Diamond Fringe 18K Yellow Gold Necklace
Emily P. Wheeler
Buy
Hermes Bespoke Saddle
 
Bespoke Equestrian Saddle
Hermes
Buy
Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch
 
Serpenti Tubogas Watch
Bvlgari
Buy
SFERRA Giza 45 Sateen Sheets
 
SFERRA Giza 45 Sateen Sheets
SFERRA
Buy
 
Curated Gift Set
Opus One
Buy
Montblanc High Artistry A Journey through Château de Versailles Limited Edition 3
 
High Artistry A Journey through Château de Versailles Limited Edition 3
Montblanc
Buy
Railbookers Around the World by Luxury Train Journey is an extravagant gift worth giving
 
Around the World by Luxury Train Journey
Railbookers
Buy
Monaco Yacht Show Visitor Pass
 
Monaco Yacht Show 2026 Visitor Pass
Monaco Yacht Show
Buy
 
Jet Card Membership
Jetlinx
Buy

 

Part of the Special Series:

2025 PaperCity Gift Guide
