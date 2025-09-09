Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination

Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination, has released its latest coveted lookbook – set among the stunning art collection at the iconic AT&T Stadium. With summer coming to a close, find inspiration for the new season with esteemed brands like Akris, alice + olivia, Balmain, Brioni, Brunello Cucinelli, Carolina Herrera, Celine, Chloè, KHAITE, La DoubleJ, La Vie Style House, Lela Rose, Moncler, SIMKHAI, Veronica Beard, and more.

Explore on-trend, ready-to-wear fashions and accessories in the Fall 2025 Lookbook and spend the afternoon – or the day – shopping the looks at Highland Park Village.

Statement Ready-to-Wear 1 4 Akris / Artwork: Trenton Doyle Hancock, From a Legend to a Choir, 2009 2 4 Carolina Herrera / Artwork: Franz Ackermann, (Meet Me) At the Waterfall, 2009. 3 4 La DoubleJ / Artwork: Franz Ackermann, Coming Home, 2009. 4 4 SIMKHAI / Artwork: Mel Bochner, Win!, 2009.

Make a statement this fall with bold hues, loud prints, and voluminous textures as seen on the runway from brands like Akris and Carolina Herrera. Milan-based La DoubleJ, opening exclusively at Highland Park Village this October, embraces colorful and eye-catching prints. Turn heads in SIMKHAI’s beautiful shade of blue as utilized in this draped jersey midi dress.

Winter Whites 1 4 Loro Piana. 2 4 MARKET Highland Park / Artwork: Odili Donald Odita, Field of Play, 2024 3 4 The Conservatory / Artwork: Olafur Eliasson, Moving stars takes time, 2008. 4 4 Valentino / Artwork: Gary Simmons, Blue Field Explosions, 2009

Sporting shades of white only during the summer is a concept of the past – embrace this hue year-round as it is always a versatile and stylish choice, as seen by designers like Loro Piana and more. Add a pop of color for a statement like this look from MARKET Highland Park, or keep it simple by adding touches in your outerwear, like this Calvin Klein layered long coat, sold at The Conservatory, and Valentino peacoat from the fall collection.

Bold Outerwear 1 4 Balmain / Artwork: Franz Ackermann, Coming Home, 2009. 2 4 KHAITE / Artwork: Teresita Fernández, Starfield, 2009. 3 4 LOEWE / Artwork: Trenton Doyle Hancock, From a Legend to a Choir, 2009. 4 4 TOM FORD / Artwork: Jim Isermann, Untitled, 2009.

From animal prints to unexpected cutouts, bold outerwear is in this season. Balmain utilizes faux fur in an unexpected hue while KHAITE leans into leopard with a coordinating set. LOEWE and TOM FORD showcase colors perfect for fall with unique and elevated silhouettes.

Staples for Men 1 4 Beretta Gallery / Artwork: Olafur Eliasson, Moving stars takes time, 2008. 2 4 Brioni / Artwork: Franz Ackermann, Coming Home, 2009. 3 4 Brunello Cucinelli. 4 4 Peter Millar/ Artwork: Ricci Albenda, Interior Landscape, Full Spectrum, 2009.

Rich, natural colors were prominent on the runway for men’s ready-to-wear this season. Beretta Gallery embraces greens, browns, and navy, while Brioni leans into shades of deep purple. Brunello Cucinelli masters layering with an array of materials and textures, perfect for transitioning into winter. And, for those needing fashionable staples for fall and beyond, Peter Millar is the perfect place to shop.

To browse the full Fall 2025 Fashion Lookbook, click here. For more on everything Highland Park Village has to offer, visit HPVillage.com.